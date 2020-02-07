Sheffield United v Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips - 8th Feb 2020

AFC Bournemouth v Sheffield United - Premier League

Sheffield United host Bournemouth in the Premier League and the newly promoted side will be wary of the threat posed by the Cherries, who've won 2 games in succession steer clear of the relegation zone.

Sheffield United v Bournemouth Preview

Bournemouth travel to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United, as they look to move further clear of the drop zone. After a dismal run of form had made them one of the favourites for relegation, Eddie Howe's registered successive victories against fellow strugglers Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa - a run of form that has rejuvenated their survival hopes.

The Blades, on the other hand, are 6th on the Premier League table and will look tp leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur with a victory, which would put them within 2 points of Chelsea in 4th place. Chris Wilder's side are having one of the greatest league campaigns by a promoted side in the history of the top flight and will look to get a positive result, to keep their hopes of securing a spot in Europe alive.

Sheffield United v Bournemouth Head to Head

Sheffield United have lost just 1 of their last 15 meetings against Bournemouth in all competitions, as the Cherries registered a 1-0 victory in August 1987 in the second tier. The 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture was the first time Bournemouth avoided defeat against the Blades in 8 games.

Only Liverpool (15) have conceded fewer league goals than Sheffield United (23) this season, additionally, games involving the Blades have seen fewer goals than any other side in the top flight this season (49).

Only Crystal Palace (22), Watford (23), Norwich City (24) and Newcastle United (24) have scored fewer league goals this season than Bournemouth (25).

6 of the last 10 games involving Bournemouth have yielded more than 2.5 goals per game. Conversely, only 1 of Sheffield's last 10 games in all competitions have seen more than 2.5 goals being scored.

Sheffield United v Bournemouth Prediction

Both sides have struggled for goals this season and the trend looks set to continue this time around, with the game expected to be a low scoring affair. Sheffield United have been by far the better team this season and head into the game as favourites. Fancy the home side to record a victory, as they look to contain the opposition and capitalise on their defensive frailties.

Sheffield United v Bournemouth Betting Tips

Only Liverpool have conceded fewer league goals in front of their own fans this season than Sheffield United (11) and the Blades will look to keep things tight once again and nick a goal on the other hand, as they've done so several times this season. The likes of Richairo Zivkovic and Sander Berge could turn out in front of Bramall Lane for the first time after sealing January moves to England.

All eyes will be on Josh King, as the attacker looks to get over his failed move to Manchester United and play a pivotal role for his side in the business end of the season. The Red Devils were reportedly interested in bringing him back to Old Trafford, but the Cherries had no intention to sell one of their prized assets midway through the season, due to which he remained at the Vitality Stadium.

Tip 1 - Result: Sheffield United

Tip 2 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Under

Tip 3 - Both sides to score: No