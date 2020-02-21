Sheffield United v Brighton Prediction and Betting Tips - 22nd Feb 2020

Sheffield United host Brighton in the Premier League

Sheffield United host Brighton & Hove Albion at Bramall Lane as they aim to get closer to achieving their European dream, after securing promotion at the start of the season.

Sheffield United v Brighton Preview

Brighton travel to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United with the hope of denting the hosts' hope of securing European football whilst also moving up the table themselves, as they currently find themselves in 15th position in the league standings. The Seagulls could well be dragged into a relegation battle if results don't go their way in the coming weeks and face an uphill battle to secure a positive result against Chris Wilder's side, who have been sensational this season.

The Blades could break into the top four with a victory and head into the game as the favourites, as they aim to secure European football for the first time in the club's history.

Sheffield United v Brighton Head to Head

The two teams are set to lock horns at Bramall Lane in the English top-flight for the first time ever. The last meeting between the two sides was in January 2006, when Sheffield recorded a 3-1 victory against the Seagulls.

2 of Sheffield's last 10 games across all competitions have seen more than 2.5 goals being scored. In that same period, 3 of Brighton's game have yielded more than 2.5 goals per game.

Brighton have the 18th best away record in the Premier League and only Norwich City (1) have recorded fewer wins in their travels than Graham Potter's side this season.

Sheffield's last 3 PL defeat have come against the current top two and are unbeaten in last 7 games against teams from the bottom half of the table (W6 D1). Additionally, Brighton have picked up just two points out of 39 available away from home against teams from the top six.

Only Liverpool (15) have conceded fewer league goals this season than Sheffield (24).

Sheffield United v Brighton Prediction

The home side have been in stunning form this season and have won three of their last six Premier League encounters, as opposed to Brighton, who haven't won a single game in that period. With UEFA Champions League qualification a possibility, Wilder's side are expected to record a victory, as their defensive solidity coupled with Brighton's poor form makes them overwhelming favourites.

Sheffield United v Brighton Betting Tips

Lys Mousset could replace Billy Sharp upfront for the hosts and John Lundstram, who was the matchwinner in their previous league encounter, is also in contention to return to the starting XI.

While Sheffield United are favourites, the away side are agonisingly close to the relegation zone and will be on their toes to nick a point.

Tip 1 - Result: Sheffield United/Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes

Tip 3 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Under