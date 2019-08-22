Sheffield United V Leicester City Match Preview and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Football Betting FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 13 // 22 Aug 2019, 19:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Prior to their clash on Saturday (Aug 24) at Bramall Lane, both Sheffield United and Leicester City camps will be in good spirits. Both teams are unbeaten so far in the competition, and have showed a lot of promise in the opening couple of fixtures.

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

The Blades loyalists were on cloud nine when John Lundstram scored the winner against Crystal Palace in Sheffield United’s last game. Their first game back to the Premier League was a closely contested one, with club captain Billy Sharp scoring a late equalizer at the Vitality Stadium to earn his side a 1-1 draw.

Chelsea FC v Leicester City - Premier League

On the other hand, Leicester City are yet to win a game. But given the sides the Foxes faced in the first two games, they will quite happily take 2 points. While they held a high-flying Wolverhampton Wanderers to a 0-0 draw at the King Power Stadium, they got a hard-earned point against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Sheffield United’s manager Chris Wilder spent heavily in the summer, breaking the side’s club-record fee paid for a player on numerous occasions. While the new signings are yet to score, they have been impressive so far. Leicester, too, have made some quality signings in Youri Tielemans and Ayoze Perez.

Last Meeting between the sides

Stoke City v Liverpool - Premier League

Come this Saturday, history will be created at Bramall Lane because it will be the first time the two teams will face each other. The Blades are making a comeback in the English top flight after 12 years. The last time they were in the Premier League, Rafa Benitez was Liverpool’s manager, and teams like Bolton Wanderers, Reading and Portsmouth competed for the then UEFA Cup first round spot. Back at that time, Leicester City were struggling for survival in the EFL Championship (then known as Coca-Cola Championship).

There are no past records to judge from, and there’s little to distinguish in terms of current form. However, the fact that Sheffield United are making a comeback in the Premier League after a long time gives the experienced Leicester side an advantage. A Leicester City win is trading at 2.27 at Bigpesa.com.

Advertisement

Sheffield United finished 2nd in the EFL Championship last season, whereas Leicester City finished 9th in the Premier League. Both the teams could not cross the 3rd round of FA Cup. While the Blades were eliminated from the EFL Cup in the very first round, Leicester City played the quarterfinals.

Leicester City favourites, but not by a country mile

Chelsea FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Brendan Rodgers has got a great squad at his disposal - one that is filled with many talented superstars. With the big money signings of Ayoze Perez, Youri Tielemans and Dennis Praet, they are looking very intimidating, both on paper and the pitch. Though Sheffield United have done well in the previous two games, they will face a stern test on Saturday. A Sheffield United win is trading at 3.55, as compared to the 2.27 of a Leicester City win. A draw, trading at 3.25, seems likelier than a Sheffield United victory.

Where will the goals come from?

Both the teams have relied on their rock solid defence thus far, which gave them the luxury to not go attack heavy. Wilder’s men have scored only 2 goals in as many games, whereas Leicester have scored only 1. Hence, over 0.5 goals is trading at 1.08, while over 2 goals is trading at 1.66.

Either of the teams are likely to keep a clean sheet as at least one of the teams to not score is trading at 1.87, whereas both teams to score is trading at 2.02. Trading at 2.01, 2-3 goals is the most popular goal range.

Frontmen likely to find the back of the net

Chelsea FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Though Jamie Vardy has not found the net in the previous couple of occasions, Leicester City’s frontman is the likeliest source of goals. A Vardy goal is trading at 2.6. As for Sheffield United, a goal from their legendary skipper Billy Sharp is trading at 3.75.

For more Betting odds on this match, visit BigPesa.