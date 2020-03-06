Sheffield United v Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips - 7th Mar 2020

Norwich City take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in the Premier League

Sheffield United host Norwich City in the Premier League as they aim to record 3 points and take a major step towards securing European football for next season.

Sheffield United v Norwich City Preview

Norwich City travel to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United in the Premier League, as they aim to build on their victory against Leicester City in their previous league encounter. The Canaries are looking increasingly likely to drop to the Championship at the end of the season but will aim to put together a string of wins and attempt to steer clear of the relegation zone, as they face a Sheffield side who are in contention for a spot in Europe next season.

Both sides have experienced contrasting fortunes since securing promotion to the top flight and the game promises to be an exciting affair, with a lot a stake for both the newly promoted teams.

Sheffield United v Norwich City Head to Head

Sheffield United have lost both their home league games against Norwich City in the top flight, with both games dating as far back as 1993.

3 of the last 10 games involving Sheffield United in all competitions have seen more than 2.5 goals being scored. In the same period, 5 of Norwich City's game have yielded more than 2.5 goals per game.

Only Liverpool (20) have conceded fewer league goals this season than Sheffield United (25).

Only Aston Villa (52) have conceded more league goals this season than Norwich City (51).

Sheffield United have conceded just 13 league goals at Bramall Lane this season. Only Liverpool (11), Newcastle United Manchester City and Manchester United (all 12) have conceded fewer league goals in front of their own fans than the Blades.

Sheffield United v Norwich City Prediction

While Norwich City head into the game as clear underdogs judging by how the season has panned out so far for both clubs, Sheffield have a battle on their hands to contain the Canaries, who topped off their victory against Leicester City in their previous league encounter with a penalty shootout victory away from home against Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

A draw is the most likely outcome, with both sides putting the ball into the back of the net.

Sheffield United v Norwich City Betting Tips

Teemu Pukki was on the bench for Norwich's FA Cup triumph against Tottenham owing to illness, but Daniel Farke is expected to restore the Finnish striker into the starting XI, as they aim to make a late push away from the relegation zone.

Tip 1 - Result: Sheffield win/draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes

Tip 3 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Over