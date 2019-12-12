Sheffield United vs Aston Villa - Match Preview and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Sheffield United welcomes the struggling Aston Villa to Bramall Lane on Saturday in match-day 17 of the Premier League. With Aston Villa in need of a victory, the 17th placed side could give the Blades a run for their money. Sheffield United are enjoying life in the Premier League, currently sitting in the top half of the points table in eighth position. The Blades were trailing 1-0, which they overturned to beat Norwich City 2-1, with goals from both the wing-backs Enda Stevens and George Baldock.

Chris Wilder’s men also boast a very strong defensive record in the league, with only league leaders Liverpool conceding fewer than the Blades. However, it will be a challenging task to keep their defence tight against an Aston Villa team who have failed to score just once in their last 13 matches.

Aston Villa currently sits in 17th position with just four wins and 15 points to their name following a 4-1 loss at home to second placed Leicester City. Dean Smith will hope for his team’s defence to be sorted out as they have already conceded 26 goals keeping only three clean sheets. Villa will be hoping that their club captain, Jack Grealish, carries on his superb form in front of goal. He has four goals this season, scoring twice in the last three games. They will be vary of Sheffield United’s defensive record and compact system moving into this game.

With five clean-sheets and the second best defensive record already to their name, it will be a difficult task for Aston Villa to break through their defence. BigPesa favours the home side to win, with odds of 1.79 in their favour.

Last Meeting between These Two Sides:

The previous meeting between these two sides took place in the Championship last season at Villa Park. This thrilling match ended 3-3 with both sides sharing a point each. Billy Sharp was the star of the show bagging a hat-trick on the day, giving the Blades a 3-0 lead.

However, Villa came back, scoring thrice in eight minutes to get a point from the match, with it ending 3-3 with Tyron Mings, Tammy Abraham and substitute Andre Green scoring for Aston Villa.

Due to this, the home side are the favourites to win this tie yet again. BigPesa values a win for them at 1.79. A draw is valued at 3.35, while a win for the visitors is valued at 3.8.

Can Aston Villa get back to winning ways?

With just four wins to their name this season, Aston Villa will be hoping to improve the tally when they travel to Bramall Lane on Saturday. They will be vary of the threat the Blades possess, especially at home. However, they will also have an eye on how Sheffield United haven’t been at their best at the back, with no clean sheets in their last five matches, conceding eight in the process.

Villa will hope to capitalize on this with their attackers in decent form, only failing to score once in their previous 13 matches. Whilst having to score, Dean Smith’s men will also be hoping to get their defence in line against the Blades, only failing to score against Newcastle in their last eight matches.

The odds on BigPesa suggest that a couple of goals should be scored in the game. The odds of 3.45 favour the same.