Sheffield United vs Southampton – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Aston Villa and Norwich City, two of the three newly promoted teams, are sitting on the 18th and 19th place of the points table respectively. On the other hand, Sheffield United are enjoying the feeling of being a top-half team of the Premier League.

Chris Wilder’s started their campaign with a spirited 1-1 away draw against Bournemouth, and then they defeated Crystal Palace in their second game. They were narrowly outdone by a strong Leicester City but came back stronger to restrict Chelsea to a 2-2 draw, that too at the Stamford Bridge.

While Wilder changed the scheme of things at Bramall Lane, Ralph Hasenhuttl has done the same with Southampton since taking charge as the manager. Things didn’t go according to the plan for him in the first couple of games, but the Saints have made a great comeback to earn four points from their last two games, one of them being against Manchester United.

Let us have a look at both the predicted lineups:

1. Sheffield United

Dean Henderson might not have reached a level where he can think of replacing David de Gea in the Manchester United lineup, but he certainly has done a good job for Wilder’s team. A Sheffield United clean sheet is trading at 2.8 on Bigpesa.com, which is not a bad bet.

Wilder is expected to stick with his 3-5-2 formation. Chris Basham, John Egan and Jack O’Connell are expected to be the central defenders, with George Baldock and Enda Stevens playing as wing-backs.

John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood and Luke Freeman are expected to form the 3-man midfield. Freeman is the likeliest goal-scorer amongst the trio. A Luke Freeman goal is trading at 7.0, which is encouraging price for the punters.

New arrivals Callum Robinson and Oliver McBurnie are expected to lead the line for the Blades. Sheffield United's record-signing Oliver McBurnie is the likeliest goal-scorer of the match. A goal from last match's hero, Callum Robinson is trading at 3.45.

2. Southampton FC

Ralph Hasenhuttl has trusted Angus Gunn with the goalkeeper’s role ever since he has taken over from Mark Hughes. A clean sheet from Gunn is trading at 3.15, as compared to the 1.33 of Southampton to not keep a clean sheet.

Like Wilder, Hasenhuttl prefers a rare formation in 4-2-2-2. The back four is likely to be comprised of Cedric Soares, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard and Ryan Bertrand.

Oriol Romeu and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are expected to be the central defensive midfielders, with James Ward-Prowse and Sofiane Boufal sitting just ahead of them. Ward-Prowse is the likeliest source of goals amongst the four, as a goal from the English midfielder is trading at 5.6.

Danny Ings and Che Adams are the two men expected to form the striking duo of Hasenhuttl’s side. Ings is the likeliest goal scorer for his team. A goal from the English striker is trading at 3.8, whereas a goal from Adams is trading at 3.95.

Predicted Lineups:

Sheffield United - Dean Henderson, Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack O’Connell, George Baldock, Enda Stevens, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, Luke Freeman, Robinson, Oliver McBurnie.

Southampton FC - Angus Gunn, Cedric Soares, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand, Oriol Romeu, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, James Ward-Prowse, Sofiane Boufal, Danny Ings, Che Adams.

