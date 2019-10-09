Slovakia vs Wales Match Preview and Betting Tips – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualification

Wales v Belarus - International Friendly

More than halfway into the UEFA Euro 2020 qualification campaign, things are as opaque in Group E as it was at the start. While Azerbaijan is already out of the race, anyone from Croatia, Hungary, Slovakia and Wales can make it to the finals next year.

Slovakia is currently sitting in the second position, with nine points from five games. The fate of the falcons is in their hands now, and a win against Wales on Thursday (October 10) at the Anton Malatinsky Stadium will further increase their chances of qualification.

Meanwhile, it is a bit of a make-or-break situation of Ryan Giggs’ Wales. The Dragons are currently fourth in the points table, with six points from four games. Given how closely teams are placed, Wales will need to get a good result to stay in the hunt.

Last Meeting between the sides

Of the two matches, Slovakia has lost in this competition till now, one is against Wales. The hosts secured all three points at the Cardiff City Stadium when the two teams last met in March, earlier this year. Daniel James scored the only goal of the match.

Slovakia just ahead of their opponent

Group E is one of the most exciting groups of the UEFA Euro 2020 qualification campaign, and every match is looking like an unofficial knockout. There is hardly anything to separate the two sides, but given their current position and form, Slovakia is ahead of their opposition by a hair’s breadth.

A win for Pavel Hapal’s side on Thursday is trading at 2.25 on Bigpesa, whereas a win for Gareth Bale & Co. is trading at 2.95 which is identical to the odds for a draw.

Strong Welsh defence might prevent goal-flood

While Slovakia has played attacking brand of football, scoring nine times in five matches, Wales has been their complete opposite. The Welsh attackers have struggled to get going, managing to net only four times.

Thankfully for Giggs, his defence has been phenomenal. Wales have conceded the least amount of goals in Group E. Hence, the 2-3 goal range is the most popular option and is trading at 1.91. It is followed by the 0-1 goal range trading at 2.55. Under two goals is trading at 1.9, whereas over two goals are trading at 1.69.

