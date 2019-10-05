Southampton FC vs Chelsea FC - Match Preview and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Sheffield United v Southampton FC - Premier League

After a shaky start, Frank Lampard’s ideas are finally starting to yield results at Chelsea. However, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton will be eager to stop the Blues when the two sides clash at St. Mary’s Stadium on Sunday (October 6).

Lampard had the worst possible start to his Premier League managerial career, when his side endured a 4-0 thrashing against Manchester United. However, it is now a thing of the past and the youngsters are now showcasing their true potential. After many days in the bottom half of the table, Chelsea are finally in top 10 after their victory against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Though Southampton are languishing at the 14th position of the points table, Hasenhuttl’s boys had some difficult fixtures to deal with. But the Saints are eager for a positive result, and will leave no stone unturned to impress their fans on Sunday.

Last Meeting between the sides

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw when they last met in January of this year, at the Stamford Bridge. Chelsea had 71.6% ball possession, but Hasenhuttl’s defence stood firm to deny Eden Hazard & Co. a goal.

Chelsea expected to enter Top 6

Now that Lampard has settled in and his youngsters are doing very well, it will be difficult for Southampton to get a good result against Chelsea. The Blues are likely to get all three points on Sunday.

A Chelsea victory is trading at 1.87 on Bigpesa. On the other hand, a Southampton victory is trading at 4.2. Trading at 3.9, a draw is likelier than a Southampton victory.

Goals might be on the cards

Southampton and Chelsea have together conceded 24 goals in the season so far. Chelsea’s goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga kept his first clean sheet only last week, whereas Southampton too have kept only two clean sheets so far.

Hence, goals are expected at St. Mary’s. The goal range of 2-3 is the most popular and is trading at 2.09. But trading at 3.0, the goal range of 4-6 is not far off either. Over 2.5 goals is trading at 1.68, whereas under 2.5 goals is trading at 2.11.

Tammy Abraham likely to stay in the hunt for the golden boot

Amidst big names like Sergio Aguero, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling, a 22-year-old English youngster is in the running to win the golden boot. Tammy Abraham, who is now Lampard’s first-choice striker, has already scored seven goals so far. Trading at 2.2, he is the likeliest goal-scorer of the match.

