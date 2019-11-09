Southampton FC vs Everton FC – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Manchester City v Southampton FC - Premier League

Both Southampton and Everton are currently sitting at a place they would hate to be in. Both have gone through a very rough phase and showed a glimpse of their fighting spirit in their last match. Hence, it will be quite an occasion when the two teams will go head-to-head on Saturday (November 9).

After a horrific night at St Mary’s Stadium against Leicester City, Southampton have regrouped themselves well. They were leading against Manchester City for 70 minutes last week and put up a great display of character.

On the other hand, Everton showed great character as well against Tottenham Hotspur last week. After a Dele Alli goal and a terrible injury to Andre Gomes, Everton fought back to get a 97th-minute equalizer.

Let us have a look at the predicted lineups of both sides:

1. Southampton FC

After the nightmarish outing, he had against Leicester City, Angus Gunn has spent his time on the reserve bench. His stay on the bench is likely to continue, as Alex McCarthy is expected to be under the sticks against Everton.

In a bid to rejuvenate and reinvent his side, Ralph Hasenhuttl is expected to play a 5-3-2 formation. Jan Valery, Jan Bednarek, Jack Stephens, Jannik Vestergaard, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are expected to form the backline for the saints.

The three-man midfield is expected to be comprised of James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu and Stuart Armstrong. Having scored a great goal in the last match against Manchester City, Ward-Prowse is the likeliest goal-scorer amongst the trio.

Danny Ings and Nathan Redmond are expected to pair up in an attack. Ings is one of the few Southampton players who are having a decent season. He is the likeliest goal-scorer for his team.

2. Everton FC

Jordan Pickford is expected to be stationed under the goal post against Southampton. Marco Silva's defence has been leaky this season.

Despite a long list of absentees, Silva is expected to stick to his 4-2-3-1 formation. Djibril Sidibe, Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate, and Lucas Digne are expected to form the backline.

In Andre Gomes' absence, Tom Davies and Fabian Delph are expected to provide double pivot, with Theo Walcott, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Alex Iwobi positioned in front of them. Sigurdsson is the likeliest goal-scorer amongst the midfielders.

Brazilian attacker Richarlison is expected to be a lone man upfront. Having scored four goals already this season, he is Everton's likeliest goal-scorer.

Predicted Lineups:

Southampton FC - Alex McCarthy, Jan Valery, Jack Stephens, Jannik Vestergaard, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Jan Bednarek, Stuart Armstrong, Danny Ings, Nathan Redmond, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg,

Everton FC - Jordan Pickford, Djibril Sidibe, Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate, Lucas Digne, Tom Davies, Fabian Delph, Theo Walcott, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Alex Iwobi, Richarlison.