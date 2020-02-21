Southampton v Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips - 22nd Feb 2020

Southampton host Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend

Aston Villa travel to the south coast to take on Southampton in a crucial Premier League encounter, as the Villans aim to secure a victory and move away from the relegation zone.

Southampton v Aston Villa Preview

Southampton host Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend and there is a lot of stakes for both sides, as they prepare to lock horns at the St Mary's Stadium. While the Saints can move into the top half of the league standings with a victory, Dean Smith's side are agonisingly close to the relegation zone and could boost their hopes of survival with a positive result.

Both sides have won just one of their last four league encounters and head into the weekend on the back of defeats, as Southampton were downed by Burnley and Villa suffered a damaging last-minute defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

Southampton v Aston Villa Head to Head

Southampton have won their last two games against Aston Villa and are aiming to make it three successive wins against the Villans for the first time since November 2000.

5 of the last 10 games involving Southampton in all competitions have yielded more than 2.5 goals per game. 8 of Aston Villa's games in the same period have seen more than 2.5 goals being scored.

No team has tallied fewer points at home this season than Southampton (11). The Saints have also conceded more goals at home (30) than any other side in the division. Additionally, only Norwich City (1) have won fewer games in their travels this season than Aston Villa (2) - the Villans have the 19th best away record in the league this campaign.

Southampton tally is 11 home points after 13 games played is their worst such record at this stage of the season since 1991-92 (10).

Aston Villa have not beaten Southampton in their last seven attempts in all competitions (D3 L4) since their 3-2 victory at the St Mary's Stadium in December 2013.

Southampton v Aston Villa Predictions

With a lot at stake for both sides, particularly Aston Villa, the game promises to be an exciting affair with a few goals being scored. Pepe Reina has been in inspired form since joining the Villans on a short term deal and the former Liverpool goalkeeper could be hard to beat between the sticks, with the spotlight on Danny Ings once again to deliver the goods.

We could see a lot of goals in this one, with a high scoring draw the most likely result.

Southampton v Aston Villa Betting Tips

Only Jamie Vardy (17) and Sergio Aguero (16) have scored more league goals than Danny Ings this season and the Englishman could be the danger man once again, as he aims to inspire his side once again this season.

Tip 1 - Result: Southampton win/draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes

Tip 3 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Over