Southampton v Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips - 15th Feb 2020

Burnley FC v Southampton FC - Premier League

Southampton host Burnley in the Premier League as two sides comfortably midtable prepare to lock horns at the St. Mary's Stadium.

Southampton v Burnley Preview

Burnley travel to the south coast to take on Burnley in the Premier League and the two sides will aim to pip one another, to further consolidate their position in the league standings. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have been one of the most in-form teams in the country since their 9-0 demolition against Leicester City last year and are spearheaded by their talisman Danny Ings, who has scored 14 goals in the top flight this season.

The Saints, however, have struggled at home this season, as they have the worst record in front of their own fans and have their work cut out for them to get a result against Sean Dyche's side.

Southampton v Burnley Head to Head

Southampton have won none of their last 9 Premier League meetings against Burnley (D3 W6).

Only 4 of Southampton's last 10 games in all competitions have yielded more than 2.5 goals. Additionally, 5 Burnley games in the same period have seen more than 2.5 goals being scored.

Burnley are looking to complete the league double over Southampton for the first time since the 1946-47 season. The Clarets are also aiming to register 3 successive PL clean sheets for the first time since December 2017.

Southampton have the worst home record in the Premier League this season, having collected just 11 points from 12 games at the St. Mary's Stadium this season.

Southampton v Burnley Prediction

Southampton's dismal home record and their winless run in their last 3 games does not work in their favour, as Burnley are expected to give them a run for their money. Both sides are level on points and could jump to the top half of the Premier League table with a victory.

It'll be hard to separate the two sides but an entertaining game could be on the cards, with a draw being the most likely outcome.

Southampton v Burnley Betting Tips

Only Aston Villa (47) and Norwich City (47) have conceded more goals than Southampton in the Premier League this season (46) and the Saints' home record is a spot of bother for them.

Tip 1 - Result: Southampton Win/Draw

Tip 2 - Danny Ings to score anytime: Yes

Tip 3 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Over 2.5