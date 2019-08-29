Southampton vs Manchester United Match Preview and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Manchester United would be keen to bounce back and get back to winning ways, as they take on Southampton in their next match. The Red Devils succumbed to a disappointing defeat in the Premier League in their last outing against Crystal Palace, as the hosts were beaten by the Eagles 2-1. Daniel James scored his second Premier League goal of the season, with a fine finish to bring his side back into the game, after Jordan Ayew put the visitors in the lead in the 32nd minute of the match. However, it was Roy Hodgson’s side that had the last laugh as the Eagles secured their first ever Premier League victory over the Red Devils. A sweet left-footed strike from left-back Patrick Van Aanholt found the back of the net in the 93rd minute of the match.

The outing was not totally a bad one for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men. They created a number of chances throughout the match but the Eagles showed their resilience. Despite that, injuries to Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial would be the main concerns, with the duo set to miss their upcoming game. However, they would look to put the disappointment behind as they take on the Saints in their own backyard in their next Premier League fixture and BigPesa provides us the odds for the game at St. Marys’.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton FC - Premier League

The South Coast club had a positive outing against Brighton in their last match, as they came out 2-0 winners away from home. Moussa Djenepo scored his first goal of the season, while Nathan Redmond sealed the victory for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men who would be raring to go against the Red Devils at home.

Last Meeting Between the two sides

The two teams last met at Old Trafford in the Premier League. It was a hard-fought encounter between the two sides. Manchester United came out as the eventual winners (3-2), but Southampton gave them a run for their money.

Manchester United v Southampton FC - Premier League

BigPesa claims Manchester United as favourites to win the tie with odds of 2.11 in their favour, while Southampton are placed at 3.7. The chances of a draw are 3.5 at present.

A High Scoring Encounter?

The two sides are expected to have a hard fought outing, though the odds suggest that there could be quite a few goals in the game. BigPesa suggests that the chances of having less than 6 goals are 1.03, though the chances of having more than a single goal in the match are 1.05. On the other hand, the visitors are favourites to score the first goal of the match at 1.76.

Marcus Rashford (6.4) is the preferred striker to score the first goal of the game and is a favourite to score in the match as well (2.8). With Martial set to miss out on the fixture due to a thigh injury, Mason Greenwood could play a part in the game. The odds for him to score in this fixture are currently 3.45. Former Liverpool man Danny Ings could be a threat to United, as his odds to score stand at 3.85.