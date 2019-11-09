SSC Napoli vs Genoa – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – Serie A 2019/20

In a battle of two low-key titans in the Serie A table, SSC Napoli will cross swords with Genoa on Saturday (November 9) at Stadio San Paolo in Naples.

Currently residing out of the top six, Carlo Ancelotti’s Napoli will challenge Genoa to reclaim their lost form. Ancelloti’s wards have had a tumultuous season so far, and have only managed to garner 18 points from 11 games. This slump from Napoli has made way for surprise packages like Atalanta and Cagliari to contest a top-six race.

On the contrary, Genoa is lingering around the fringes of relegation. Their fans are looking forward to newly appointed manager Thiago Motta to revolutionize their style of playing, with his unorthodox formations and tactics.

Let us have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. SSC Napoli

Alex Meret is expected to guard the goal for Napoli against Genoa. One of the main reasons behind Napoli’s drab outings is their lackluster defence. A clean sheet for Meret is trading at 2.3 on Bigpesa.

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to play out a 4-4-2 formation. Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kostas Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly and Mario Rui are expected to be stationed in the defence of the Parthenopeans.

The four-man midfield is expected to comprise Piotr Zielinski, Jose Callejon, Hirving Lozano and Fabian Ruiz. Hirving Lozano, who scored in the UEFA Champions League match against Red Bull Salzburg, is the likeliest goal-scorer amongst the midfielders. A goal from the Mexican winger is trading at 1.84.

The front duo is expected to feature Dries Mertens and Arkadiusz Milik. Having scored five goals already in this season’s Serie A, Milik is the likeliest to get a goal for his team. A goal from the Polish striker is trading at 1.57.

2. Genoa

Andrei Radu is all set to play the last wall between the Napoli attackers and the goal. Genoa has conceded the most number of goals by any Serie A team this season. A clean sheet is hence trading at 7.2.

New manager Thiago Motta is expected to form a playing XI using the 3-5-2 formation. Cristian Zapata, Cristian Romero and Ivan Radovanovic are expected to form the back three, with Paolo Ghiglione and Peter Ankersen playing as wingbacks.

The centre of the park is expected to be occupied by Lasse Schone, Lukas Lerager and Francesco Cassata. Lasse Schone is the likeliest to get a goal amongst the midfielders. A goal from the Danish midfielder is trading at 3.45.

The front duo is expected to comprise Christian Kouame and Andrea Pinamonti. Andrea Pinamonti is the likeliest goal-scorer for his side. A goal from the Italian forward is trading at 2.75.

Predicted Lineups:

SSC Napoli - Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Kostas Manolas; Kalidou Koulibaly; Mario Rui; Piotr Zielinski; Jose Callejon; Hirving Lozano; Fabian Rui; Dries Mertens; Arkadiusz Milik.

Genoa - Andrei Radu; Cristian Zapata; Cristian Romero; Ivan Radovanovic; Paolo Ghiglione; Peter Ankersen; Lasse Schone; Lukas Lerager; Francesco Cassata; Christian Kouame; Andrea Pinamonti.