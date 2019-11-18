Sweden vs Faroe Islands Match Preview and Betting Tips - Euro Qualifiers 2019/20

Spain v Sweden - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

In a clash of David versus Goliath, Sweden will face off against Faroe Islands at home. Sweden is currently stationed at second place in the table and have qualified for the Euros, with a mile between them and table-toppers Spain. After salvaging a draw against a confident Norway, they managed to hammer Malta by an emphatic margin of 4-0. However, post that, they had to walk out only with a point, despite leading for 90 minutes against Spain. The 2-0 win over Romania however, did ensure their qualification and that would have delighted boss Janne Andersson.

On the other hand, the struggles of Faroe Islands have been very clear for everyone to see. With just one win in nine, they know they surely could do better. Hopefully, they can produce something from a game that they will play for pride, though it won’t be an easy fixture at all.

The home side are the clear favourites to win this tie, with odds of 1.03 favouring a win for them on BigPesa.

Last meeting between these two sides

Out of the four encounters played amongst these two teams, Sweden has won three and the opener was drawn, that happened way back in 2001. The last encounter saw Sweden obliterating Faroe Islands, riding on a brace from Alexander Isak and a goal apiece from Victor Lindelof and Robin Quaison.

Due to this, the hosts are the clear favourites yet again and the fact that they have qualified for the Euros, will take away all the pressure that was on them. Odds of 1.03 favour a win for them. On the other hand, a draw is placed at 8.8, while a win for the visitors is valued at 30.0 on BigPesa.

An easy win for the Swedes

With very minimal experience and limited exposure to the international canon, Faroe Islands will probably try and ward off the Swedish firepower. However, with Marcus Berg and Alexander Isak in red hot form, it may turn out to be a mere formality in the ranks of Faroe Islands.

Though the away team will be hoping to get something out of the game, the odds on BigPesa suggest otherwise clearly.