Sweden vs Faroe Islands Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips - Euro Qualifiers 2019/20

Spain v Sweden - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

In the last matchday of the European qualifiers, Sweden will go up against Faroe Islands in a low key Group F encounter. Sweden qualified for the Euros, as they beat third placed Romania 0-2 in their previous match. Sweden are the heavy favourites against Faroe Islands as well and it is expected to be a one-sided match. They suffered their last loss in the group to Spain and since then they have kept an unbeaten streak. Their strong defensive core is starting to complement a nice set of attacking stars.

Faroe Islands, on the other hand, faced another heavy defeat at the hands of Norway in what looked like a very bad defensive performance. They currently sit bottom of the table with just 1 win and 8 losses to their name, conceding 27 goals in the process. Despite the 1-0 win against Malta, Faroe Islands have showed their defensive shortcomings on a number of occasions. This could be a easy outing for Sweden who could finish second, right behind group leaders Spain.

Sweden are the obvious favourites to win this tie (1.03). A draw is valued at odds of 8.8, while a win for Faroe Islands is valued at 30.0

Team News:

Sweden:

Coach Janne Andersson will have to deal with two injured players for this match. Pierre Bengtsson and Jakob Johansson are both unavailable. Apart from them, even with a fully fit squad to choose from, Sweden may not be expected to play a really strong side in this one. Robin Quaison scored four goals so far and he should be the player to keep an eye for. Dejan Kulusevski has been in good form but not quite good enough to start, with Marcus Berg, Alexander Isak and Quaison battling it out for a place in the starting XI.



Faroe Islands:

With Faroe Islands having a very poor form in these qualifiers, the coach might make numerous changes to the back-line. However, they don’t look like getting anything from this game and will have to rely on counter-attacks. Sonni Ragnar Nattestad, Jóhan Troest Davidsen, Hallur Hansson, Pól Jóhannus Justinussen, and Jákup Thomsen will not feature for the Faroe Islands in their final qualifier.

It is quite clear that the home side is favoured for this tie and the fans will be expecting it to be entertaining. However, the Faroe Islands' side will want to prove the odds wrong and get something out of the game.

Predicted Lineups:

Sweden: Robin Olsen, Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Andreas Granqvist, Pierre Bengtsson, Sebastian Larsson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, Kristoffer Olsson, Marcus Berg, Robin Quaison.

Faroe Islands: Gunnar Nielsen, Odmar Faero, Atli Gregersen, Heini Vatnsdal, Gilli Sorensen, Brandur Olsen, Rogvi Baldvinsson, Ari Jonsson, Solvi Vatnhamar, Joan Simun Edmundsson, Joannes Bjartalid