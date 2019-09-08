Sweden vs Norway Match Preview and Betting Tips – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualification

Spain v Sweden - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

A team usually plays 8-10 matches to qualify for the UEFA European Championship, but one or two matches from those determine the fate of the teams. Sweden and Norway will be engaging in one such match on Sunday, at Friends Arena in Solna.

Having accumulated 10 points from 5 games, Sweden is sitting at the 2nd position in Group F. Their campaign started with a win over Romania, but they had to settle for a point against Norway. They have lost against mighty Spain but comprehensive wins against Malta and Faroe Islands helped in putting their campaign back on track.

Norway, with 8 points from 5 games is just below Sweden in the standings. They started their campaign with a narrow defeat against Spain but managed to hold Sweden to a draw. A draw against Romania followed, but Lars Lagerback’s men made a good comeback by defeating the Faroe Islands and Malta.

Last Meeting between the sides

The two sides last met back in March, where the fans witnessed a 6-goal thriller. Viktor Claesson, Havard Nordtveit and Robin Quaison scored for the Blue and Yellow, while Bjorn Maars Johnsen, Joshua King and Ola Kamara scored for the hosts.

Sweden likely to get all 3 points

After playing in the quarter-finals of FIFA World Cup 2018, Sweden has made good progress in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers. Besides a draw against Norway, things have worked according to plan for Janne Andersson’s men.

Hence, they are expected to earn all 3 points at Solna. A Sweden victory is trading at 1.97 on Bigpesa.com, while a draw is trading at 3.5. A win for Norway is quite unlikely hence it is trading at 4.4.

Few goals, but plenty of entertainment expected

Both Sweden and Norway are attack-minded teams, but they also possess two evenly matched solid defences. Hence, a thoroughly entertaining contest is expected.

The goal range of 2-3 is the most popular as It is trading at 1.9. The goal range of 4-6 is trading at 3.95. Over 2 goals are trading at 1.58, whereas under 2 goals is trading at 2.13.

Sweden’s ‘youth and experience’ mix expected to come in handy

Sweden’s veteran striker Marcus Berg is the likeliest goal-scorer of the match. A goal from the Krasnodar man is trading at 2.04. While Berg is now at the dusk of his career, Real Sociedad’s teenage striker Alexander Isak is enjoying his dawn. He has also scored 4 international goals in just 7 appearances. A goal from Isak is trading at 2.09, so it might be a good move to put money on the youngster.

