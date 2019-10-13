Sweden vs Spain Match Preview and Betting Tips – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Sweden v England: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Such was the condition of the Spanish football team that many even began questioning their chances of making it to the UEFA Euro 2020. However, under a new coach in Roberto Moreno, La Roja have done well in the qualifier matches thus far.

Spain have won all of their six games so far. They have been up to the mark in every aspect of the game, as they have both scored the most goals and conceded the least in their group. On Tuesday (October 15), they will be taking on Sweden at the Friends Arena in Solna.

Janne Andersson’s side has also been fairly decent in the competition so far. The Blue and Yellow have accumulated 11 points from six games so far, and are currently second in the points table. Having said that, there’s no room for complacency as a high-flying Romania is just one point behind them.

Last Meeting between the sides

Sweden and Spain last met in June of this year at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. Though Andersson’s side kept the Spanish attack quiet for a long time, late strikes from Sergio Ramos, Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal earned Moreno’s men all three points.

Spain likely to keep winning

Sweden might be placed second in Group F, but their consistency is something that is bound to bother Janne Andersson. Sweden have failed to win two matches on the trot this year. After a stunning 4-0 victory, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Norway, that too at Solna.

Hence, Spain are expected to win all three points on Tuesday. An away victory for the Roberto Moreno’s side is trading at 1.54 on BigPesa, whereas a victory for the Blue and Yellow is trading at 5.4. A draw is trading at 3.55.

A double chance on either a Spain win or a draw is trading at 1.13, whereas a double chance on either a Swedish victory or a draw is trading at 2.03. A double chance on either of the two sides to win, but not a draw, is trading at 1.22.

