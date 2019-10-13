Switzerland vs Ireland Match Preview and Betting Tips – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Republic of Ireland v Switzerland - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

When the draw for the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers were announced, many expected Denmark and Switzerland to fight for the pole position of Group D. However, halfway into the competition, Republic of Ireland are firmly sitting at the top, two points clear of their nearest competitor.

Mick McCarthy’s “green-army” have accumulated 11 points from five games so far. The Irish attackers haven’t had a great time and could only muster up six goals so far. However, it is the rock-solid defence of Ireland which helped McCarthy’s men claim the pole position.

On the other hand, Switzerland are currently sitting at third place. That shouldn’t worry Vladimir Petkovic’s side because one win is enough to get them back into the top two. The two teams will go head-to-head on Tuesday (October 15) at the Stade de Geneve.

Last meeting between the two sides

Republic of Ireland and Switzerland played out a thoroughly engaging game of football back in last September, at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Fabian Schar gave the visitors the lead, but a late strike from Sheffield United’s David McGoldrick helped the Green Army restore parity in the game.

Switzerland unlikely to lose in front of their fans

Though there is not much to separate between the two sides on paper, Switzerland will have thousands of fans cheering for them in Geneva on Tuesday. In addition to that, Petkovic’s side was brilliant in their last game against Gibraltar, where they scored four goals.

Hence, Switzerland are expected to win all three points on Monday. A home victory for the Red Crosses is trading at 1.58 on BigPesa, whereas a victory for Mick McCarthy’s side is trading at 4.8. A draw is trading at 3.55.

A double chance on either a Switzerland win or a draw is trading at 1.15, whereas a double chance on either an Irish triumph or a draw is trading at 1.97. A double chance on either of the two sides to win, but not a draw, is trading at 1.22.

