The Czech Republic vs England Match Preview and Betting Tips – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualification

England v Kosovo - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

The young and promising English football team is doing exceptionally well under the guidance of Gareth Southgate. However, despite reaching the semi-finals, they couldn’t win either of the FIFA World Cup or the UEFA Nations League.

The ‘Three Lions’ have their eyes all set on the UEFA Euro 2020, and going by their performances in the qualifiers, they will be one of the favourites to lift the trophy. England has won all four of their qualification matches and will take on the Czech Republic at the Sinobo Stadium on Friday (October 11).

Jaroslav Silhavy’s men have had a nearly perfect Euro 2020 qualification campaign. Barring a shock defeat against Kosovo, things have gone as planned for Borek Dockal & Co. A win against England will further increase their chances of making it to the big event of next year.

Last Meeting between the sides

When England last faced the Czech Republic back in March of this year, there wasn’t much of a contest. The hosts completed a 5-0 rout at Wembley Stadium. Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick, while a goal Harry Kane and an own goal from Tomas Kalas helped in increasing England’s goal difference.

No stopping England at the moment

Given the form they are in, there is no stopping Gareth Southgate’s in-form boys at the moment. England hasn’t shown mercy in any one of their previous games, and their attackers are expected to be at their brutal best on Friday.

Hence, England is favourites to get all three points from Prague. An England win is trading at 1.49 on Bigpesa.com, whereas a Czech Republic win is trading at 7.6. A draw is trading at 4.9.

Czech defenders likely to prevent a goal-fest

The English attackers have been ruthless in the Euro 2020 qualifiers so far. In just four matches, Southgate’s attackers have found the back of the net 15 times. However, the Czech Republic also boasts of a pretty solid defence.

Hence, the goal range of 2-3 is the most popular and is trading at 1.95. The goal range of 4-5 is trading at 3.5. Over 2.5 goals are trading at 1.69, whereas under 2.5 goals is trading at 1.9.

Hurri-Kane expected at Prague

Out of the 19 goals, England has scored so far in this tournament, six have been from their striker Harry Kane. The Tottenham Hotspur man is the likeliest source of goals on Friday. A goal from Kane is trading at 1.53.

