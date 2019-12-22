Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – 2019/20 Premier League

It is always a high-voltage clash when the two giants from London, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC cross their paths. However, the match on Sunday (December 22) will be extra spicy, because of the managers that will be sitting in the two dugouts.

On one side will be Jose Mourinho, the man who did plenty of splendid things for the Blues, and also got his nickname of ‘The Special One’ while being the manager of Chelsea. But he will be on the Spurs dugout, as Frank Lampard, the man who reached great heights under Mourinho, will be giving instructions to the Chelsea players.

The points table will say that this is the clash between the fourth and fifth placed side. Though Chelsea are ahead on points, their form has taken a hit recently. On the other hand, Spurs are performing well under Jose Mourinho.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Tottenham Hotspur

In first-choice keeper Hugo Lloris’ absence, Paulo Gazzaniga has done an amazing job for Tottenham Hotspur. He is likely to feature in the London derby. A clean sheet from the Argentine goalkeeper is trading at 3.85 on Bigpesa.

Jose Mourinho is expected to play out a 4-2-3-1 formation. The four-man defence is expected to be comprised of Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

Moussa Sissoko and Eric Dier are expected to be the double pivot, with Lucas Moura, Dele Alli and Son Heung-min operating from slightly ahead. Harry Kane is expected to be the lone man up front.

Kane is the likeliest goal-scorer amongst these players. A goal from the English skipper is trading at 2.02. Tottenham Hotspur to score in both halves is trading at 2.85, whereas Kane & Co. not to score in both halves is trading at 1.37. Spurs to score over 1.5 goals is trading at 1.88.

2. Chelsea FC

After a brilliant debut season, Kepa Arrizabalaga is struggling under the goal post this year. However, the Spaniard is expected to retain his place for the game on Sunday. A clean sheet from Arrizabalaga is trading at 4.3.

Frank Lampard is expected to shift to a 4-3-3 formation. The four-man backline is expected to be comprised of Reece James, Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic are likely to be the three midfielders of Lampard’s side. Willian, Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic are expected to line up in attack.

Tammy Abraham is the likeliest goal-scorer of the match. A goal from the young English striker is trading at 1.97. The Blues to score over 1.5 goals is trading at 2.06, whereas Abraham & Co. to score under 1.5 goals is trading at 1.68.

Predicted lineups:

Tottenham Hotspur – Paulo Gazzaniga, Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Moussa Sissoko, Eric Dier, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Son Heung-min, Harry Kane.

Chelsea FC – Kepa Arrizabalaga, Reece James, Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma, Cesar Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Willian, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic.