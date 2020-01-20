Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips - 22nd Jan'2020

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League campaign is set to resume in North London as they prepare to host Norwich City.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City Preview

Jose Mourinho’s side are currently on a horrible run of results as they’ve failed to score a single Premier League goal in any of their last 3 Premier League games, let alone register a win. In 2020, Spurs have lost to Southampton and Liverpool, both by a scoreline of 1-0, before a 0-0 draw at home to Watford. They’ve collected 31 points from their 23 fixtures so far.

The Premier League’s bottom club Norwich City are in a predicament of their own as relegation looms large over the Canaries. Daniel Farke has managed to oversee just 4 wins in 23 league games, drawing 5 and losing an astonishing 14 fixtures so far. They’ve conceded a league-worst 45 goals this season and look all but certain to face relegation.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City Head to head

3 out of the last 5 league meetings between the sides has seen over 2.5 goals scored, with the last goalless draw taking place all way back in 2004.

Tottenham’s last 5 league games have seen over 2.5 goals scored on just 2 occasions, as the North London club have failed to score in 3 successive Premier League games. Norwich, meanwhile, have the exact same number of matches with over 2.5 goals scored in that period, but have unfortunately only managed to find the back of the net 4 times.

Tottenham’s last defeat to Norwich came all the way back in 2014 and have won the last two home games against the Canaries by an aggregate scoreline of 5-0.

Norwich have lost 7 of their last 10 league games barring a win against Bournemouth and 2 draws, while Tottenham Hotspur head into the game with 4 league wins in their last 10, losing 4 and drawing 2.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City Prediction

Harry Kane’s unfortunate injury has derailed Spurs’ already unstable season with Jose Mourinho replacing Mauricio Pochettino as head coach. The Portuguese has so far failed to improve the standards at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium having failed to win any of their last 4 matches. They do boast of the fifth-best home record in the Premier League and will look to get their season back on track with a win against the worst club away from home this season, having lost 8 games out of their 11 away from Carrow Road.

Even without Kane, Tottenham possess enough firepower to see of Norwich with relative ease despite what their recent 2-2 draw at Carrow Road might suggest. Norwich’s perennial injury crisis this season has heavily depleted what is an already thin squad. It could potentially be a long evening for the away side.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tottenham

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes

Tip 3 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Over 2.5