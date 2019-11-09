Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United - Match Preview and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 09 Nov 2019, 18:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Crvena Zvezda v Tottenham Hotspur: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur will return to Premier League action when they host newly-promoted Sheffield United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. Currently sitting in the eleventh position, Mauricio Pochettino's men recently shared the spoils against Everton in a 1-1 draw. The injury to Andre Gomes and the sending off of Son Heung-min (red card reversed), had a major part to play in that.

However, Sheffield United is currently sitting higher than their rivals at sixth position, mainly due to their defensive stability and the ability to churn out results. Chris Wilder's men will be coming into this game on the back of a convincing 3-0 win over Burnley. They will once again look to carry forward their winning momentum.

The odds on BigPesa favour the home side, as a win for them is valued at 1.6.

Last Meeting between both the sides

The last time both these sides met was in a League cup fixture way back in January 2015, which ended in a 2-2 draw. The last meeting in the Premier League came back in February 2007 and it ended 2-1, in favour of Sheffield United.

Despite having won more matches in this clash, Tottenham have only won once in their last five league meetings against the Blades. Sheffield has won a couple and two of the other games have ended in 2-2 draws.

However, the North London giants are the favourites to win this tie, with odds of 1.6, in their favour. Further, a draw is valued at 4.2, while a win for the visitors is valued at 6.0, as per odds on BigPesa.

Can Sheffield United cause an upset despite the unfavourable odds?

Sheffield United this season have played a certain brand of football under Chris Wilder, and they have churned out results against Manchester United, Arsenal and recently dominated Burnley, winning 3-0 at home. However, scoring goals has been a concern for Wilder, as, despite the Burnley game, the Blades have scored only 12 goals so far. This is the second-lowest among the top half teams currently, with only Crystal Palace scoring less than them till now.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Tottenham are looking for inspiration from anywhere, as they gave away a slender lead in the dying minutes of the game against Everton. Spurs have struggled to dominate the proceedings this season. Also, their Champions League fixture against Red Star Belgrade might also play its part, as the fatigue sets in.

The only positives right now are that Heung-min Son's red card call has been reversed by the FA. This means that South Korean will be available for the game and this will boost their attack.

1-0 is the most favoured score-line (8.6), while 1-1 (8.8) and 2-0 (8.8) are not too far behind, based on odds on BigPesa.