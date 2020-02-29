Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves Prediction and Betting Tips - 1st Feb 2020

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur are set to host giant-killers Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Premier League action resumes this Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves Preview

After a rocky start to life as Spurs manager, Jose Mourinho has managed to shore up what has been an underperforming team for large parts of the season. Sitting sixth in the Premier League table with 11 wins, 7 draws and 9 losses, the Lilywhites have staked their claim for a UEFA Champions League spot alongside the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Sheffield United, Chelsea, and their opponents on Sunday evening, Wolves.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men have had a phenomenal season and have faced losses predominantly to teams in the top half of the table apart from a 2-1 loss to Watford. They also completed the league double over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, further reinstating the magnitude of their success this season. This is also apart from the fact that they have qualified for the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League this season. They currently sit eighth on the table with 9 wins, 12 draws and 6 losses so far.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves Head to Head

Spurs and Wolves have met on 11 occasions in the Premier League era, with the former leading the head-to-head with 6 wins to the latter's 3, with the other two games ending in a draw.

6 out of the 11 meetings between these sides have yielded over 2.5 goals. They have never played out a goalless draw in the Premier League era. Their last clash ended in a 1-2 win in favour of Spurs.

Spurs boast the 5th best home record in the league this season, having won 8, drawn 2 and lost 3 fixtures in their 13 games in North London. Wolves have also been resilient on their travels as they have won 4, drawn 6 and lost 3 in the same number of games away from Molineux.

The hosts have won 3 out of their last 5 league fixtures along with a draw and a loss. They have managed 2 clean sheets in the process, scoring 8 and conceding 5. The away side, on the other hand, have won just 2 of their last 5, drawing the other 2 and losing to Liverpool. They conceded 4, scored 7 and kept 3 clean sheets in the process.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves Prediction

Spurs were beginning to find some form with what was their 3rd consecutive league win, but it came at great cost as the win against Aston Villa witnessed a damning injury to star man Heung-Min Son. The South Korean broke his arm at Villa Park and has joined fellow forward Harry Kane on the sidelines. This combined with Spurs' thin squad and fatigued forwards working overtime does not make good reading for the North London faithful.

Wolves will be looking at the clash to kickstart a run of fixtures wherein they face Brighton & Hove Albion, West Ham, Bournemouth and Aston Villa, and hopefully make their way to a European spot. Also given that Wolves have a fully fit squad with the exception of full-back Jonny Castro, Nuno would be vying for a victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and further compound Mourinho's woes.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves Betting Tips

Wolves have shown that they can be very difficult to play against this season, especially on the road, considering their 6 draws away from home. Two of the last 3 league games played by them have ended in a scoreline of 0-0, further highlighting their resilience and dependence on the counter-attack. Since Spurs have no major injuries in defence as well, expect it to be a low-scoring game.

Tip 1 - Result: Wolves or draw

Tip 2 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No