Ukraine vs Portugal Match Preview and Betting Tips – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualification

It was a shock for many when Ukraine failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup last year. Fast forward to a year later, Andriy Shevchenko’s men are dominating every opponent in the UEFA 2020 qualifiers. The Yellow-Blues are yet to lose a single game and have been one of the teams to watch out for.

In five matches, Ukraine have amassed 13 points and are currently sitting at the top of Group B, five points ahead of the defending champions Portugal. However, that gap might get lowered down to two, if Portugal manages to get the better of Ukraine on Monday (October 14) at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev.

After winning the UEFA Euro in 2016, Fernando Santos’ Portugal side lifted the first ever UEFA Nations League. Things haven’t been so smooth in the Euro qualifiers and hence Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. will be looking to get three points from Kiev.

Last Meeting between the sides

Portugal and Ukraine last locked horns in what was a thoroughly entertaining contest at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, back in March. The match had every ingredient to keep a football fan on his seat, but it lacked the most important ingredient – goals.

Portugal slightly ahead because of the big names

Though Portugal are expected to be ahead of Ukraine by a long margin on paper, there is not much to separate the two sides in term of their forms. Ukraine have scored nine goals in their last three games, and are currently scoring goals at will.

Trading at 2.04, a victory for Portugal might be the most popular choice on BigPesa, but a victory for Ukraine doesn’t fall behind either. It is trading at 3.25. A draw is trading at 3.1.

A double chance on either a Portugal win or a draw is trading at 1.27, whereas a double chance on either a win for Ukraine or a draw is trading at 1.58. A double chance on either of the two sides to win, but not a draw, is trading at 1.29.

