Valencia CF vs Granada CF – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – La Liga 2019/20

On Saturday (November 9), two teams with very different morale will go head-to-head at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia. 13th placed Valencia CF will entertain a Granada side, who are enjoying their stay in the top six of the Spanish first division.

Valencia had a very impressive 2018/19 season, which saw them finish 4th. However, things went haywire this season, and the management had to eventually sack manager Marcelino. New manager Albert Celades has brought about a few changes, but Valencia are still miles away from where their fans would want them to be.

On the other hand, Granada are miles ahead from where their fans expected them to be. Gaining promotion this year, Granada have taken La Liga by surprise. With 20 points from 12 games, they are currently in the 6th position at the points table.

Let us have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Valencia CF

Summer Signing Jasper Cillessen is expected to under the sticks against Granada. Valencia’s defence has been very leaky in this edition of La Liga. A clean sheet from Cillessen is trading at 1.99 on Bigpesa.

Albert Celades is expected to play out a 4-4-2 formation. Gabriel Paulista, Jose Luis Gaya, Ezequiel Garay and Daniel Wass are expected to form Valencia’s backline.

The four-man midfield is expected to be comprised of Daniel Parejo, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Denis Cheryshev and Ferran Torres. Daniel Parejo is the likeliest goal-scorer amongst the midfielders. A goal from the Spanish player is trading at 2.3.

Rodrigo Moreno and Maxi Gomez are expected to pair up in attack. Having scored four goals already this season, Maxi Gomez is the likeliest goal-scorer of the match. A goal from the Uruguayan striker is trading at 1.9, whereas a goal from Rodrigo Moreno is trading at 2.16.

2. Granada CF

Portuguese shot-stopper Rui Silva is expected to be under the goal post on Saturday (November 9) at the Mestalla. Granada’s defence has been decent so far, but Maxi Gomez and Rodrigo Moreno forms a very lethal attacking pair. A clean sheet is trading at 4.3.

Diego Martinez is expected to dish out a 4-4-3 formation. German Sanchez, Carlos Neva, Victor Diaz and Domingos Duarte are expected to be entrusted with the task of keeping Valencia attackers quiet.

Maxime Gonalons, Ramon Azeez and Yangel Herrera are expected to be the three men in the centre of the park. Nigerian midfielder Ramon Azeez is the likeliest to get a goal amongst the three. A goal from Azeez is trading at 3.85.

Antonia Puertas, Darwin Machis and Carlos Fernandez are expected to be the three men up front. Having scored two goals this season, Carlos Fernandez is the likeliest goal scorer amongst the trio. A goal from Fernandez is trading at 3.15.

Predicted Lineups:

Valencia CF - Jasper Cillessen, Gabriel Paulista, Jose Luis Gaya, Ezequiel Garay, Daniel Wass, Daniel Parejo, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Denis Cheryshev, Ferran Torres, Rodrigo Moreno, Maxi Gomez.

Granada CF - Rui Silva, German Sanchez, Carlos Neva, Victor Diaz, Domingos Duarte, Maxime Gonalons, Ramon Azeez, Yangel Herrera, Antonia Puertas, Darwin Machis, Carlos Fernandez.