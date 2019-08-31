Villarreal vs Real Madrid – Match preview and betting odds – La Liga 2019/20

Villarreal suffered a 2-1 loss against Levante in their last outing in the La Liga and will look to bounce back to winning ways in their upcoming game. However, one would reckon that it would not be a cakewalk for them, as their next opponents are former European champions Real Madrid. The Galacticos had to be content with a draw against Real Valladolid in their last encounter. They would be looking to make every chance count in their next match.

Zinedine Zidane’s men had a great start to their La Liga campaign this season, with a 3-1 win over Celta Vigo in their opening fixture. They would want to get a similar result, when they take on Villarreal in their own backyard.

After a disappointing 2018/19 season, both in the domestic front as well as at the European stage, Real Madrid would surely be eyeing some redemption this term. BigPesa terms them the favourites to win this game at odds of 1.8.

Last meeting between the two sides

The last time these two sides met at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid came out on top in a hard fought match, that ended 3-2 in favour of the Galacticos. With Villareal having the home advantage this time, the fans of both the teams are expecting a tightly contested encounter.

As per BigPesa, Real Madrid are being considered as the favourites by the bookies, with the odds of 1.8 in their favour. Villareal are placed with odds of 3.45 in their favour, while the possibility of a draw has been placed at 3.90.

A close contest?

With Real Madrid leaking goals in both their matches so far, Villareal would look to take advantage of the current crisis faced by the Madrid backline. They would want to make it tough for the visitors in the upcoming encounter. With the likes of Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale looking to make the men in yellow suffer, defending will also be important.

BigPesa suggests that the visitors are the favourites to score in the game, with the odds at 1.61 in their favour. The possibility of no goals in this game is quite less (26.0) and the fans will be hoping for plenty of action.

Karim Benzema (4.6), Eden Hazard (5.4) and Luka Jovic (5.6) are the favourites to score the first goal of the game, while Bale (6.0) is also a strong contender for the opening goal of the game. The same four players are favourites to add to their tally in the game as well, along with a few of their team-mates. Another player to watch out for will be former Arsenal man Santi Cazorla (2.85), who is expected to score in the game for the home side.