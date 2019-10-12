Wales vs Croatia – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Croatia v Wales - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

Things didn’t go too well for Croatia since they reached the World Cup final last year in Russia. But the likes of Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic have managed to regroup the team and get them back on track again.

Zlatko Dalic’s men have done fairly well in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers so far. Croatia has amassed 10 points in five games, and are currently sitting at the pole position of Group E.

On Sunday (October 13), they will face a side which is eager to get back on track. Ryan Giggs’ Wales have been very inconsistent so far, as they are sitting on the fourth position. But a victory against Croatia at the Cardiff City Stadium can take them to the second position.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both sides:

1. Wales

Veteran goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey is expected to be under the goal post against the Croats. Wales have got a good defence, and a clean sheet is trading at 3.45 on Bigpesa.

Ryan Giggs is expected to play out a 4-3-3 formation. Connor Roberts, Ben Davies, Tom Lockyer and Chris Gunter are expected to form the backline. Joe Allen, Will Vaulks and Aaron Ramsey are expected to be stationed in front of them.

The attacking trio is expected to comprise of Gareth Bale, Daniel James and Sam Vokes. Wales to score over 1.5 goals is trading at 2.6. The goal range of 2-3 is the most popular and is trading at 1.91.

2. Croatia

Dinamo Zagreb’s Dominik Livakovic is expected to be Zlatko Dalic’s last line of defence. Croatia has conceded only five goals in this competition so far. A clean sheet for them against Wales is trading at 3.

Just like Giggs, Dalic is also expected to play out a 4-3-3 formation. Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Tin Jedvaj and Borna Barisic are expected to be the four defenders, with Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic and Marcelo Brozovic deployed in front of them.

For Croatia, Ivan Perisic, Ante Rebic and Josip Brekalo are expected to form the front three. Croatia to win both halves is trading at 6.8. Both teams to score over 2.5 goals is trading at 1.85. For Dalic’s team, one is the most popular option in terms of exact goals as it is trading at 2.42.

Predicted lineups:

Wales – Wayne Hennessey, Connor Roberts, Ben Davies, Tom Lockyer, Chris Gunter, Joe Allen, Will Vaulks, Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Daniel James, Sam Vokes.

Croatia – Dominik Livakovic, Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Tin Jedvaj, Borna Barisic, Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic, Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Perisic, Ante Rebic, Josip Brekalo.

