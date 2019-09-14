Watford FC vs Arsenal FC - Match Preview and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

How do you define modern football? Perhaps, Watford FC is the best example one can give, where the manager that took the team to the finals of FA Cup, was sacked in the very next season after just five games. Javi Gracia’s time is over, and Quique Sanchez Flores is back in the hot-seat once again.

Watford had a very horrible start to their 2019/20 Premier League. They have just one point from four games so far and are sitting right at the very bottom of the table. Though fans will expect a change, now that Flores is here, they will face a tough test in the form of Arsenal on Saturday (September 15).

Unai Emery’s team had a mixed start to their campaign as they have accumulated seven points in four matches. Though they were beaten by Liverpool, they came back from being two goals down to salvage a point against Tottenham Hotspur.

Last Meeting between the sides

The Stags and the Gunners last met in April. In that game, Arsenal came out of Vicarage Road with three points, via a 1-0 win. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the only goal.

Arsenal likely to get three points

Arsenal is the favourites to win the game, but Quique Sanchez Flores is capable of pulling something spectacular on his return to Vicarage Road.

An Arsenal victory is trading at 2.07 on BigPesa, whereas a Watford victory is trading at 3.7. The draw seems to be least likely as odds of points getting split are each on Sunday is trading at 3.85.

Arsenal attackers likely to capitalize on Watford’s poor defence

One of the major reasons behind Watford’s poor run of form is their shaky defence. They have already conceded eight goals, the third-highest in this season’s Premier League so far.

The goal range of 2-3 is the most popular and is trading at 2.19. However, trading at 2.65, the goal range of 4-6 can also be a fair bet. Over 3 goals are trading at 1.86, whereas under 3 goals is trading at 1.87.

Onus on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has become the asset of Arsenal Football Club ever since he has donned the red shirt. The golden boot winner of last season is always the likeliest source of goals for his team. An Aubameyang goal against Watford is trading at 2.11. Checkout the odds at BigPesa.