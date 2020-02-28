Watford v Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips - 29th Feb 2020

Watford host Liverpool at Vicarage Road in the Premier League this weekend

Liverpool take on Watford in the Premier League in the late kickoff on Saturday, as they aim to continue their unbeaten record on their way to securing their first league title in 30 years.

Watford v Liverpool Preview

Runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool travel to Vicarage Road to take on a Watford side languishing in the relegation zone, as the Hornets currently find themselves in 19th position in the league standings. While Jurgen Klopp's side look relentless in their pursuit of the league title, Watford have fizzled out after showing signs of promise since Nigel Pearson replaced Quique Sanchez Flores and look likely to drop to the Championship at the end of the season.

Watford v Liverpool Head to Head

No team has conceded fewer league goals this season than Liverpool (17). Additionally, the Reds have also kept more clean sheets (12) than any other side in the division.

Since Joe Gomez returned to the starting XI in December, Liverpool have conceded just 5 league goals, winning each of their 13 league games in that period.

4 of the last 10 games involving Liverpool in all competitions have seen more than 2.5 goals being scored. In that period, 7 of Watford's games have yielded more than 2.5 goals per game.

Watford are winless in their last 8 Premier League games against Liverpool (D1 L7), with the Reds enjoying a 15-0 aggregate score in that period.

With a victory, Liverpool could break the English top-flight record of most successive victories in a single league season, having equalled Manchester City's record from the 2017-18 season with their 3-2 victory against West Ham in their previous league encounter.

Watford v Liverpool Prediction

The two sides are separated 18 positions and a staggering 55 points in the league standings, meaning Liverpool head into the game as overwhelming favourites. Watford gave a good account of themselves in the reverse fixture, which was incidentally Pearson's first league game in charge of Watford, but it's hard to see them securing a positive result against the Reds.

Expect Liverpool to score more than once and secure yet another league clean sheet.

Mohamed Salah has scored 8 goals in 5 appearances against Watford and is expected to get on the scoresheet once again.

Tip 1 - Result: Liverpool win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Mohamed Salah to score any time: Yes