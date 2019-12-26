Watford vs Aston Villa – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – Premier League 2019/20

Though there might be half of the fixtures of the current season of Premier League yet to be played, it is at this time of the stage where we get to know which three sides are most likely to get relegated. Two of these three will be in action on Saturday (December 28).

Watford FC will take on newly-promoted Aston Villa, amidst clouds of EFL Championship looming over them. The Hornets have been better under their newly appointed manager Nigel Pearson, but they know there is a long way to go.

For Dean Smith, nothing has worked so far this season. He will hope that the festive season brings about a change in his side, as Aston Villa is desperately in need of some fresh air.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Watford FC

Despite all the troubles over the years, goalkeeping is a position where the Hornets haven’t had many concerns. Ben Foster has been pretty solid this season, and he is expected to feature on Saturday. A clean sheet from the veteran English keeper is trading at 2.95 on Bigpesa.

Nigel Pearson is expected to play out a 4-3-3 formation. The four-man backline is expected to be formed of Adrian Mariappa, Christian Kabasele, Craig Cathcart and Kiko Femenia.

The midfield is expected to comprise Nathaniel Chalobah, Etienne Capoue and Will Hughes. The three-man attacking lineup is expected to showcase Ismaila Sarr, Troy Deeney and Gerard Deulofeu.

Watford to score one goal is trading at 2.75, whereas Pearson’s side to get two goals is trading at 3.1. Watford FC to score in both halves is trading at 2.65, whereas the Hornets to win both halves is trading at 5.

2. Aston Villa

It will be a battle of two veteran English keepers, as Tom Heaton will be playing the counterpart to Ben Foster. Heaton is expected to be in goal for the Villans on Saturday. A clean sheet from him is trading at 4.7.

Dean Smith is expected to play out a 4-1-4-1 formation. The four-man defence is expected to comprise Frederic Guilbert, Bjorn Engels, Kortney Hause and Matt Targett.

Douglas Luiz is expected to be the sole defensive midfielder, with Mahmoud Trezeguet, Conor Hourihane, Jack Grealish and Anwar El Ghazi ahead of him. Wesley is expected to be the lone striker.

Dean Smith’s side to score one goal is trading at 2.33, whereas the likes of Grealish and Trezeguet failing to break Watford’s defence is trading at 2.8. Villa to win both halves is trading at 9.4, whereas Smith’s team to score in both halves is trading at 4.1.

Predicted lineups:

Watford FC – Ben Foster, Adrian Mariappa, Christian Kabasele, Craig Cathcart, Kiko Femenia, Nathaniel Chalobah, Etienne Capoue, Will Hughes, Ismaila Sarr, Troy Deeney, Gerard Deulofeu.

Aston Villa – Tom Heaton, Frederic Guilbert, Bjorn Engels, Kortney Hause, Matt Targett, Douglas Luiz, Mahmoud Trezeguet, Conor Hourihane, Jack Grealish, Anwar El Ghazi, Wesley.