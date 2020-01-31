Watford vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips - 1st February 2020

Watford vs Everton

A resurrected Watford under Nigel Pearson face their next test as they prepare to host Everton on Saturday as Premier League action returns after a week of commitments to domestic cup competitions.

Watford vs Everton Preview

Newly-appointed head coach Nigel Pearson has helped Watford believe that they can beat the drop this year after a few notable results, including that over Manchester United in just his second game at the helm. Under him, the Hornets have won four out of eight games played, losing only to champions-elect Liverpool and away at Villa Park. Yet, they sit 19th on the Premier League table, having just 23 points to show for in 24 games.

Carlo Ancelotti, a fellow newly-appointed manager in Merseyside has had a respectable start to life at Goodison Park. The Italian has overseen six Premier League games so far and has managed three victories, one loss (to defending champions Manchester City) and two draws, one of which was a collapse of a horrendous nature. The Toffees threw away a two-goal lead in less than as many minutes for Newcastle United to steal a point from the jaws of defeat. They sit 12th on the table with a total of 30 points.

Watford vs Everton Head to head

Watford rank 16th in terms of home records in the Premier League, having lost 4 out of the 12 games played at Vicarage Road, winning 3 and drawing 5. They managed just 11 goals in this period and conceded 14 goals at home. Coincidentally, Everton rank 16th as well, but have lost a staggering 7 games away from home and conceded 22 goals in the process.

Watford have scored 21 Premier League goals, which is the lowest figure scored by a team in the 2019/20 season so far, and have let in 36. Everton have scored 28 and have conceded just a goal less than Watford's tally.

The Toffees have scored in every Premier League game under Ancelotti and have scored in 8 successive Premier League games, while the Hornets have already failed to score a goal in 2 of Pearson's 8 games in charge. However, the latter have kept 3 clean sheets in the last 5, but the former managed just 1.

Only 2 of their last 5 meetings have seen over 2.5 goals scored and either team has failed to score in 3 of those matches. The last time both teams scored was back in December 2018 in a game which ended 2-2.

Watford vs Everton Prediction

After there initially being doubts regarding their availability, Ancelotti has confirmed that Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Alex Iwobi are all fit to play. This would mean that Everton could be at near full-strength and would be desperate to regain their momentum after being embarrassing by a comeback from Steve Bruce's men in the dying moments. As Moise Kean begins to find his feet and Dominic Calvert-Lewin continuing his superb season to go with it, Ancelotti's men look primed for a victory.

Nathanial Chalobah, Tom Cleverley, Will Hughes, Ismaila Sarr, Kiko Femenia are all, meanwhile, doubts for this clash as Nigel Pearson's squad is significantly hampered by injuries. This is not including the likes of Daryl Janmaat and Sebastian Prodl, who continue to remain sidelined.

Watford vs Everton Betting Tips

Given both Watford's defensive woes and Everton's full-strength frontline, coupled with them having scored less than anyone in the Premier League season so far, it could prove to be a difficult outing for the Hornets. But if the away side capitulate like they did against Newcastle, the hosts could stand a chance to steal a point. This is, of course, further boosted by Everton's solitary clean sheet in five games, and the availability of captain Troy Deeney.

Tip 1 - Result: Everton

Tip 2 - Over/Under 2.5 Goals scored: Under

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes