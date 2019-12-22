Watford vs Manchester United – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – 2019/20 Premier League

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 22, 2019

Dec 22, 2019 IST SHARE

Liverpool FC v Watford FC - Premier League

After a convincing victory against Colchester United in the Carabao Cup, Manchester United found out that they will have to face local rivals Manchester City in the semi-finals. But that match is three weeks away. For now, their focus is on Watford.

On Sunday (December 22), Manchester United will take on the bottom-placed Hornets. Watford are having a terrible season, and at this point of time, are the likeliest team amongst the 20 to get relegated. However, their fans will be hoping that the appointment of Nigel Pearson works like magic.

The appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer didn’t work as magic for Manchester United, but his side has been impressive in some game of the season. On their day, United is ruthless, and fans will be hoping that 22nd December is one such day.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Watford FC

Though the points table will say Watford have conceded 32 goals already this season, Ben Foster has been superb for the Hornets under the bar. He is expected to be Watford’s last line of defence on Sunday. A clean sheet from Foster is trading at 4.7 on Bigpesa.

Nigel Pearson is expected to play out a 4-3-3 formation. The four-man defence is expected to be comprised of Kiko Femenia, Christian Kabasele, Craig Cathcart and Adam Masina.

Abdoulaye Doucoure, Etienne Capoue and Will Hughes are expected to operate in the middle of the park, with Ismaila Sarr, Troy Deeney and Gerard Deulofeu expected to form the frontline.

Deeney is the likeliest goal-scorer amongst these players. A goal from the English striker is trading at 2.95. The hornets are unlikely to score plenty of goals. Watford to score over 1.5 goals is trading at 3.15, whereas Nigel Pearson’s team to score under 1.5 goals is trading at 1.31.

Advertisement

2. Manchester United

Manchester United might not have the best defence of the Premier League, but they have been fairly decent at the back. David de Gea was rested for the Carabao Cup match, and is expected to be back for the Watford game. A clean sheet from the Spanish shot-stopper is trading at 2.5.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to play out a 4-2-3-1 formation. The four-man backline is expected to be comprised of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.

Scott McTominay and Fred are expected to provide double pivot, with Daniel James, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford operating from ahead. Anthony Martial is expected to be the lone man up front.

Marcus Rashford is the likeliest goal-scorer of the match. A goal from the English striker is trading at 1.75. The Red Devils to score over 1.5 goals is trading at 1.77, whereas Manchester United to score under 1.5 goals is trading at 1.95.

Checkout the odds at BigPesa.

Predicted lineups:

Watford FC – Ben Foster, Kiko Femenia, Christian Kabasele, Craig Cathcart, Adam Masina, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Etienne Capoue, Will Hughes, Ismaila Sarr, Troy Deeney, Gerard Deulofeu.

Manchester United – David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Fred, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial.