Watford vs Tottenham Prediction and Betting Tips – 18th Jan’2020

Tottenham Hotspur v Middlesbrough FC - FA Cup Third Round: Replay

While their league positions may suggest that Tottenham Hotspur head into the game as overwhelming favourites, that is not likely to be the case at Vicarage Road this weekend. Watford have racked up the points in recent weeks and moved out of the Premier League drop zone.

Watford v Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Watford host Tottenham Hotspur at Vicarage Road as one of the in-form teams in the Premier League currently. The Hornets' stunning resurgence under new manager Nigel Pearson has seen them climb out of the relegation zone despite having tallied just nine points in their first 16 league games.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, have been inconsistent, to say the least under Jose Mourinho and will have their work cut out for them against a side that can't seem to do anything wrong at the moment.

Watford v Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

Tottenham holds a 17-6 head-to-head advantage against Watford with 5 draws from their 28 meetings till now.

6 of the last 10 encounters between these two teams have seen over 2.5 goals, while the last goalless draw between them took place back in 2006.

In the last 6 matches between Watford and Tottenham only once has there been an occasion when one team hasn’t scored a goal.

While Tottenham have won just one of their last 5 Premier League fixtures, Watford, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last 5 EPL matches, which includes four wins.

Watford v Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

A defeat for Tottenham against Watford will see them extend their losing streak to three, which is why the pressure will be firmly on the visiting team. One must also remember, that apart from Aston Villa, Tottenham are the only team in the English Premier League this season who are yet to keep an away clean sheet.

Watford comes into this encounter high on confidence with four wins out of the last five Premier League matches, including a win against Manchester United. In this stretch, the Hornets have scored 11 goals while conceding only two and successfully managing to keep three clean sheets. Troy Deeney has been particularly fantastic off late, scoring four goals in their last five league matches. He will be one player to keep an eye following the early kick-off on Saturday.

Watford v Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

With Watford hovering over the relegation zone and Tottenham still struggling to get into the top 4, the result of this match could have a massive bearing on the remaining season for these two teams.

Tottenham’s last league defeat against leaders Liverpool would have hurt manager Jose Mourinho, as his team struggled to find any opening in the absence of Harry Kane, who is most likely to miss the remainder of the season.

In terms of prediction, we would recommend both teams to score, just by looking at the record of both sides this season. While Watford have been close to sensational at home recently, Tottenham have massively struggled to shut out the opposition when playing away from home.

Tip 1 - Result - Watford/Draw (Double Chance)

Tip 2 - Goals Under/Over 2.5 - Over

Tip 3 - Both Teams to Score - yes

