West Ham United vs Leicester City - Match Preview and Betting Tips – 2019/20 Premier League

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 26, 2019

Dec 26, 2019 IST SHARE

Southampton FC v West Ham United - Premier League

The two managers who will sit in the dugouts of the London Stadium on Saturday (December 28) are facing a similar question – will they be at their present club in the next season? Brendan Rodgers has been phenomenal for Leicester City, hence bigger clubs are circling around him like hungry sharks.

At the same time, Manuel Pellegrini’s West Ham United are in a relegation battle, so his job is on the line. The Hammers have been poor in all sectors this season, and Pellegrini has a big job on hand to architect a massive turnaround.

Rodgers did something like that when he arrived at Leicester City. He took the Foxes back to their best, and they are well and truly giving Liverpool FC and Manchester City a strong challenge for the silverware.

Last meeting between the sides-

West Ham United and Leicester City played a cracker of a game when these two sides last faced each other in April of this year. Michail Antonio gave Hammers the lead, but Jamie Vardy equalized. A late goal from Lucas Perez almost sealed the draw, but an extra-time goal from Harvey Barnes salvaged a point for the Foxes.

Foxes likely to hunt down West Ham-

Though both sides possess some quality players in their ranks, their forms have been on the completely opposite ends of the spectrum this season. Leicester City players are enjoying the form of their lives, whereas the Hammers would want to forget the first half of this season.

Hence, the Foxes are the favourites to win on Saturday. A win for Brendan Rodgers’s side is trading at 1.65 on Bigpesa, whereas a win for Manuel Pellegrini’s team is trading at 4. A draw is trading at 3.75.

In-form Vardy likely to take advantage of hapless Hammers-

Advertisement

Leicester City have scored plenty of goals this season, thanks to their star striker Jamie Vardy. With 17 goals already this season, the Englishman is the leading goal-scorer of the season. On the other hand, West Ham United’s defence has been very off-colour.

Hence, quite a few goals might be on the cards on Saturday. Over 3 goals in the match is trading at 1.78 on Bigpesa, whereas under 3 goals is trading at 1.79. Both teams to score is trading at 1.52, whereas both teams not to score is trading at 2.17.