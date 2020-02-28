West Ham v Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips - 29th Feb 2020

Southampton FC v West Ham United - Premier League

West Ham United host Southampton in the Premier League as they look to record a crucial victory to move out of the relegation zone.

West Ham v Southampton Preview

Southampton travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham in a crucial league encounter for the hosts, who are in the thick of the relegation battle as things stand. While the away side have consolidated their position in the Premier League recently, the Hammers' torrid run of form under David Moyes has seen them slip to 18th position in the league standings, as they look primed to drop down to the Championship.

Despite scoring twice against Liverpool at Anfield in their previous league encounter, the London outfit were beaten by the runaway Premier League leaders, a result that has left them a point behind Aston Villa, who are currently 17th in the table.

West Ham v Southampton Head to Head

West Ham have won each of their last four league outings against Southampton. The Hammers' run of 5 consecutive victories against Blackburn Rovers between 2006 and 2008 is their longest winning run against a particular side in Premier League history, a record they can equal with a victory on Saturday.

The Hammers have won more PL home games (12) and PL games in general (17) against Southampton than any other English side in history.

4 of the last 10 games involving West Ham in all competitions have yielded more than 2.5 goals per game. In the same period, 5 of Southampton's games across all competitions have seen more than 2.5 goals being scored.

Only Aston Villa (52) have conceded more league goals this season than Southampton (48).

West Ham v Southampton Prediction

West Ham gave league leaders Liverpool a run for their money last weekend, as Jurgen Klopp's side were made to work to secure all three points at Anfield. Southampton will not be pushovers and the game promises to be an exciting affair, with both sides putting the ball into the back of the net.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side are favourites heading into the game and should secure a draw at the very least, as West Ham have lost 4 of their last 5 PL games.

West Ham United v Southampton Betting Tips

New signing Jarrod Bowen came off the bench and nearly scored a 90th-minute equalizer against Liverpool. The 23-year-old Englishman could be handed a start, as he looks to make himself an instant hero and endear himself to the home fans.

Tip 1 - Result: Southampton win/draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes

Tip 3 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Over