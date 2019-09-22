West Ham vs Manchester United Match Preview and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Manchester United will face West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League. The Red Devils are currently sitting on the fifth position in the league table, with eight points in five matches. On the other hand, West Ham United are sitting in ninth place, with the same number of points, but they are behind on goal difference.

The Red Devils were victorious against Astana, as Mason Greenwood scored the only goal of the game, in their Europa League opener on Thursday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave rest to most of his first-team players to keep them ready for the Premier League match on Sunday. On the other hand, West Ham drew against Aston Villa in the last match.

A single point against Manchester United can prove to be good for the Hammers, though they would possibly want more at home. As per odds on BigPesa, the visitors are the favourites to win this tie, with odds at 2.26.

Last Meeting Between These Two Sides:

In the last meeting between these two sides, Manchester United edged past West Ham United with a margin of 2-1. However, in the reverse fixture at London Stadium, The Hammers thrashed the Red Devils 3-1.

The chances of a win for the Londoners, as per BigPesa is 3.2. A draw is valued at 3.6, while a win for the visitors is rated 2.26. This means that it will be tough for the London based club to get something out of the encounter.

Visitors Triumph?

Manchester United's defensive unit is looking solid in this season. However, they are failing to score enough goals due to the lack of quality players up front. They were lucky to come out with all three points against Leicester City. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will aim to earn another three points in the match against West Ham, to stay in the title race.

On the other hand, West Ham United will be eyeing to get at least one point from this contest. So, a good battle between West Ham's defence and Manchester United's attack is incoming on Sunday. Marcus Rashford (2.85) is the favourite to score in the game, based on odds on BigPesa. On the other hand, Sebastian Haller is the likeliest to get on the scoresheet for the hosts(2.9).