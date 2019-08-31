West Ham United vs Norwich City Match Preview and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United - Premier League

When West Ham United takes on Norwich City on Saturday (August 31) at the London Stadium, the table will tell us that the hosts have a point more than the visitors. However, the emotions of both sets of fans will be different.

West Ham United, who are eyeing a trip across Europe next season, have accumulated 4 points from 3 games so far. But, the way they were humiliated by Manchester City has put a question mark on their ability to beat quality teams.

On the other hand, Norwich City have lost 2 of their opening 3 games. However, the Canaries can be proud of the character they showed in defeats against Chelsea and Liverpool. In the game against Newcastle United, Teemu Pukki & Co. displayed their potential and won the game by a margin of 3-1.

Last Meeting between the sides

West Ham United v Norwich City: Premier League 2

Things went right down the wire when the sides last met in February 2016. While Robbie Brady and Wes Hoolahan gave the Canaries a 2-goal lead, late strikes from Dimitri Payet and Mark Noble resulted in a draw. The scoreline read exactly the same when they met again in September 2015.

Easy victory for West Ham United

Though Daniel Farke’s boys have been phenomenal thus far and his striker Teemu Pukki has been extremely clinical, West Ham United have a team full of superstars at their disposal. Now that they have won their first game of the season, it will take a miraculous effort to stun the crowd at the London Stadium.

A Win for Manuel Pellegrini’s men is trading at 1.91 on Bigpesa. A win for the visitors is trading at 3.85. A draw is trading at 4.1 and looks the least likely.

Expected goal range

Both West Ham United and Norwich City have big problems in defence and little problems in attack. Hence, goals should be expected on Saturday. Trading at 2.26, the goal range of 2-3 is the most popular.

A goal range of 4-5 is not out of the picture either, and is trading at 3.05. In fact, over 3 goals in the match is trading at 1.74, whereas under 3 goals is trading at 2.04.

Expect goals from the frontmen

Strikers of both the teams have been amongst goals. While Sebastian Haller scored a brace against Watford last week, Teemu Pukki has already scored 5 goals. Hence, they are the likeliest sources of goals. A goal from the former is trading at 2.15, whereas a goal from the latter is trading at 2.27.

Check out the odds for the match at BigPesa.