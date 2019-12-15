Wolfsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Match Preview and Betting Tips - Bundesliga 2019/20

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 15 Dec 2019, 01:50 IST SHARE

VfL Wolfsburg v AS Saint-Etienne: Group I - UEFA Europa League

Come this Sunday, table-toppers Borussia Monchengladbach will cross swords with a dicey Wolfsburg side in the latter's turf. Monchengladbach have shown zero weaknesses this season and have shown no mercy, dominating their opponents. The chances of the scenario now changing are negligible, given the rampaging form of the table-toppers.

Wolfsburg, on the contrary, has been struggling to find solid ground as they suffered consecutive defeats at the hands of Freiburg and Werder Bremen in a span of six days.

With the amount of points dropped, Oliver Glasner will do good to realise that if he is not making any amends shortly, his time at the club will be cut-short, given the unforgiving nature of the supporters and management.

The odds suggest that the game will be a close encounter, with the home-side having a slight advantage. The odds of 2.46 are in favour of the home team winning on BigPesa.

Previous meeting between two sides:

It is all even for both the outfits in the last three games. Monchengladbach has secured a victory over their rivals, while Wolfsburg has also secured one. The other game was petered out to an exciting stalemate. The last encounter between the two sides took place in February, where Wolfsburg walked away with the bragging rights. A strike from Yannick Gerhardt and a brace from Admir Mehmedi sank their counter-parts.

However, the preceding version of this contest saw a topsy-turvy battle being fought between these two that ended in a 2-2 affair. Renato Stefan and Wouter Weghorst scored for Wolsfburg while Alassane Plea and Thorgan Hazard levelled it for Monchengladbach.

Due to this, the odds suggest that it will be a very close game yet again. A victory for the hosts is valued at 2.46. A win for the visitors is valued at 2.48. However, a draw is valued at 3.25 on BigPesa.

An upset by the hosts on the cards?

Advertisement

Previously both these teams were deemed to be mid-table contenders. However, there has been a paradigm shift in the current edition of the Bundesliga and Monchengladbach has left a trail of carnage everywhere that they have been. Wolfsburg, on the contrary, is still content with their status quo as their consistency is of a highly questionable stature.

Monchengladbach will be confident enough to seize another three points to bolster their grip on the title. However, the odds on BigPesa favour a 1-1 score-line, with the odds of 5.6 in its favour.