Wolverhampton vs Watford Match Preview and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 10 // 27 Sep 2019, 18:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

It’s a clash of two teams in relegation zone, as Wolves take on Watford at the Molineux. It will be a must win game for both the teams, as both of them are without a win in the Premier League so far. The Wanderers have been prolific in the qualifying stages of the Europa League, but fatigue from the continuous Thursday night travels is fairly visible on their current Premier League table standing. Despite all this, they will be looking to add to Watford’s misery, after Quique Sanchez Flores’ side were destroyed by Premier League Champions Manchester City, as they let eight goals in.

On the other hand, Watford has already seen another managerial change. Getting Flores back in once again was a gamble and they look to be running out of options, not only with their tactics, but also managers. The Hornets started last season with a bang, but have now run in the exact opposite direction this time around, sitting currently at the bottom of the table.

Apart from the City game, Watford have shown promise in every game, but the defensive frailties have let them down. Both teams had managed close mid-week wins in the EFL Cup, as they advanced to the fourth round of the competition. Wolves beat Reading 4-2 on penalties, after a 1-1 stalemate at full time, while Watford beat Swansea City 2-1 in the allotted 90 minutes.

According to BigPesa, the home side are still the favourites to win this tie at odds of 1.91 in their favour.

Last Meeting Between These Two Sides:

These two clubs faced each other on three occasions last season, twice in the Premier League and once in the FA Cup. The Hornets emerged victorious twice, while Wolves got the better of Watford on one occasion.

Watford won the fixture away to Wolves 2-0 last time, with goals from Capoue and Pereyra. The reverse fixture at Vicarage Road was dominated by the attacking duo of Jimenez and Jota, with the pair combining to help their side win by 2 goals to 1.

Despite that, the odds on BigPesa suggest that a win for Watford will be tough (4.4), while a draw is placed at 3.6. A win for the home side is currently valued at 1.91.

So who opens their account for the season?

Advertisement

A mouth-watering contest on Saturday as both teams go out seeking their first victory of the season. They have been shambolic defensively, be it whatever the reason, form or fatigue. Jota opened his account for the season with a late goal against Palace last weekend and will want more.

Deulofeu and Cleverly look most likely to score for the visitors as well. It is surely a very important game to win for both sides at the Molineux and could turn into a goal-fest. The odds on BigPesa suggest that the chances of 2-3 goals in the game are placed at 2.02, with Raul Jimenez (2.5) the favourite to score in this tie.