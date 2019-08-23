Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley - Match Preview, Betting Tips: Premier League 2019

The Wolves have started off the season with two draws - against Leicester City and Manchester United - and they will hence be looking forward to racking up their first win of the season against Burnley this weekend. Nuno Espírito Santo’s men are already known to be super-efficient on the counterattack and that could be the key factor that will make or break their game against Burnley.

At the same time, Sean Dyche’s men will be no meek opponents, either. Burnley is also looking to get a positive result after starting the season with a win and a loss in their first two games. Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood have done well as a pair and often caused problems, with Barnes already scoring three goals in the first two games of the season.

Burnley’s new signing at left-back - Erik Pieters from Stoke City - has settled in well and as usual, they have been hard to break down. Burnley will be looking to employ a similar approach in terms of level of block but the emphasis will be on Wolves who are the home side, so it will be interesting to see how Wolves breakdown a deep block - an issue they did struggle with last season. Checkout the betting odds for the match on BigPesa.

Here are some of the best odds offered by BigPesa -

Anytime goalscorer - Raul Jimenez and Ashley Barnes

Both teams’ leading strikers are always a threat and at a price of 2.8 and 3.9 for Jimenez and Barnes respectively, it might be a smart punt to take up one of these bets. The two frontmen are also their team’s respective penalty takers and with the introduction of VAR, it might be a good move to choose both as anytime goalscorers.

More than 2.5 goals

In a game where you would expect the front men to make an impact, it might be a good thing to place a bet on having more than 2.5 goals. At a promising price of 2.26, it could prove to be a smart pick.

Wolves first goal and Wolves win

This is a combination bet and this is being offered at 2.05. At home, you would have to place Wolves as favourites and they will be desperate to get their first win of the season. It will be a good bet to place and at a decent price, it could prove to be a risky but smart bet to place.

