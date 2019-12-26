Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – 2019/20 Premier League

Back when Manchester City last faced Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, the defending champions were humbled at their very own ground by a hungry pack of Wolves. On Saturday (December 28), it will be time for the Cityzens to get revenge.

City have been impressive recently, with two convincing displays against two top sides in Arsenal and Leicester City. However, tackling Wolves at the Molineux is a whole different ball game altogether, and Pep Guardiola knows it well enough.

Nuno Espirito Santo also knows that coming from a goal down against Norwich City and winning the game is impressive, but it will take a lot to get a victory against Manchester City.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Wolverhampton Wanderers-

Rui Patricio has been good for the Wolves ever since he has joined the club, but the game against Norwich City showed what the Portuguese goalkeeper is capable of. He is expected to play on Saturday. A clean sheet from Patricio is trading at 6.8 on Bigpesa.

Nuno Espirito Santo is expected to stick to his 3-4-3 formation. The three-man backline is expected to feature Leander Dendoncker, Conor Coady and Romain Saiss.

Matt Doherty, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Jonny Otto are expected to line up in midfield. Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota are expected to form a menacing attacking trio.

Jimenez is the likeliest goal-scorer for his team. A goal from the Mexican international is trading at 3.15. Wolves to score in both halves is trading at 6.4, whereas Santo’s boys to win either half is trading at 3.45.

2. Manchester City-

Manchester City have had problems with their defence, and Ederson got exposed twice in the last game against Wolves. He is expected to feature on Saturday. A clean sheet from the Brazilian is trading at 2.08.

Pep Guardiola is expected to play out a 4-2-3-1 formation. The four-man defence is expected to be comprised of Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Fernandinho and Benjamin Mendy.

Rodri and Bernardo Silva are expected to provide double pivot, with Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling playing further up the pitch. Sergio Aguero is expected to be the lone man up front for City.

Sergio Aguero is the likeliest goal-scorer of the match. A goal from the Argentine striker is trading at 1.65. Manchester City to win both halves is trading at 2.95, whereas the Cityzens to score in both halves is trading at 1.99.

Predicted lineups:

Wolverhampton Wanderers – Rui Patricio, Leander Dendoncker, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Matt Doherty, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Jonny Otto, Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota.

Manchester City – Ederson, Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Fernandinho, Benjamin Mendy, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero.