Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Third Round

Wolves will face Newcastle United at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday. The match is going to be crucial for the home side to get back into the top six. Two back-to-back defeats against Watford and Liverpool have pushed Wolves to the seventh position in the League table. They have collected 30 points from 21 matches so far. Wolves will be desperate to get all three points from this encounter.

On the other hand, Newcastle have also been defeated in three consecutive matches in the Premier League. They are currently at the 12th position in the League table, with 25 points in 21 matches so far. Steve Bruce's side will be happy to go back with a draw from this difficult away fixture.

The odds on BigPesa favour a win for the home side. Odds of 1.41 suggest the same. A draw is valued at 3.9, while a win for the visitors is valued at 6.6.

Team News:

Wolves:

Nuno Espirito Santo had given rest to a few key players in the third round of the FA Cup tie against Manchester United, to keep them fit for the upcoming Premier League game. Rui Patricio, Joao Moutinho, Raul Jimenez, Jonny Castro, Diogo Jota, Patrick Cutrone and Ryan Bennett are notable names in that list. Willy Boly and Morgan Gibbs-White will be absent from the squad for this match, as both of them are injured currently. Nuno will field his side in a 3-4-3 formation. Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore's link up play is going to play a vital role in this match for Wolves.

The game is expected to produce a couple of goals at least, with odds of 3.35 favouring the same on BigPesa.

Newcastle United:

The manager of Newcastle, Steve Bruce fielded his side with a 5-3-2 formation against Rochdale in the third round of the FA Cup tie. Yoshinori Muto picked up a knock in this match and might be unavailable for the next game against Wolves. Jetro Willems might also be unavailable, as he was taken off the field against Leicester City due to an injury. Jamaal Lascelles and Allan Saint-Maximin are long term absentees for the Magpies. So, it will be a difficult task for Steve Bruce to field a strong starting XI against Wolves on Saturday.

1-0 is the most favoured score-line (5.0), based on the odds on BigPesa. However, the visitors will surely have something to say about that, as they try to take back at least a point from this match.

Predicted Lineups :

Wolves : (3-4-3)

Rui Patricio; Leander Dendoncker, Conor Coady, Ryan Bennett; Jonny Castro, João Moutinho, Romain Saiss, Matt Doherty, Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore.

Newcastle United (5-3-2)

Martin Dubravka, Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schar, Federico Fernandez, Florian Lejeune, Christian Atsu; Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey, Sean Longstaff; Joelinton, Miguel Almiron.