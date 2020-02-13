Wolves v Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips - 14th Feb 2020

Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Wolves entertain Leicester City in the Premier League as two sides that are currently overachieving in the top flight this season prepare to go head to head.

Wolves v Leicester City Preview

Leicester City take on Wolves at the Molineux in what is the Midlands derby, as the Foxes look to travel across the city and get one over Nuno Espirito Santo's side to consolidate their position in the Premier League top four.

Brendan Rodgers and co have exceeded expectations this season and look well set to secure a UEFA Champions League spot for next season, but the home side are also giving a good account of themselves in their second season in the top flight, since achieving promotion at the start of last season.

Wolves are level on points with Manchester United and could leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur with a victory against the high fliers, a result that would take them within 3 points of Chelsea in 4th place.

Wolves v Leicester City Head to Head

This is Leicester City's first Premier League encounter on a Friday since their 9-0 mauling of Southampton earlier in the season, having failed to win any of their last 7 games on the day (D2 L5). Additionally, Wolves have won just 1 of their last 5 games on a Friday, which was incidentally also their previous such game - a stunning 3-2 victory against Manchester City in December.

Wolves have won both their Premier League home encounters against Leicester City by a 4-3 scoreline. The home side have also scored and conceded in 19 games this season, equalling their tally for such games from last season.

5 of the last 10 games involving Wolves in all competitions have seen more than 2.5 goals being scored. In that period, 7 of Leicester's games have yielded more than 2.5 goals.

Only Manchester City (34) have scored more goals away from home this season than Leicester City (28). Additionally, the Foxes also have the 4th best record in their travels, with only Liverpool (11) and Manchester City (8) registering more victories on the road this season.

Wolves v Leicester City Prediction

Leicester have scored goals freely and have been fantastic in their travels this season. While Wolves have gone toe to toe with the best sides in the country since achieving promotion to the Premier League, most notably beating this week's opponents in a stunning 4-3 thriller last week, the game promises to be a close contest between two sides in the top half of the league standings.

Expect a close game with both teams putting the ball into the back of the net, as has been the case with most of Wolves' games this season.

Wolves v Leicester City Betting Tips

Only Liverpool (+45) and Manchester City (+36) have a larger goal difference than Leicester City (+28) and the Foxes could prove to be a handful for the West Midlands side, who have struggled at home this season.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have the 12th best home record in the Premier League this season and Leicester will look to take advantage of that to register a victory.

Tip 1 - Result: Leicester Win/Draw

Tip 2 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Over

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes