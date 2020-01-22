Wolves v Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips – 23rd Jan 2020

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

Wolves host Liverpool at the Molineux in the Premier League

Wolves entertain Liverpool at the Molineux as they look to inflict the Reds' first defeat of the Premier League season. Jurgen Klopp's side have looked unstoppable in their pursuit of the league title and are the only top-six side the West Midlands side have not beaten domestically since achieving promotion last season.

Wolves v Liverpool Preview

Liverpool travel to the West Midlands to take on a Wolves side who have exceeded expectations this season. Nuno Espirito Santo's side are currently 6th in the league standings and are looking to secure a place in Europe for the second season running.

The Reds, on the other hand, have been relentless in their pursuit of domestic glory and have racked up a staggering 21 wins from 22 games, which represents the best-ever start to a league season in Europe's top five leagues.

Wolves v Liverpool Head to Head

Wolves have lost each of their last 6 Premier League meetings against Liverpool, since their 1-0 victory against the Reds at Anfield in December 2010. Additionally, Liverpool are the only top-six side Wolves have failed to beat since achieving promotion at the start of last season.

Despite playing fewer away games (10) than any other side in the Premier League this season, Liverpool have racked up the most points in their travels this season (28).

Liverpool have not lost away at Wolves in any competition since 1981. With 3 wins and draws apiece in that period, the Reds have also registered clean sheets in each of their last 4 trips to the Molineux.

6 of the last 10 games involving Wolves have seen over 2.5 goals being scored. Conversely, only 3 of Liverpool's last 10 games have seen over 2.5 goals scored, with the Reds keeping 7 consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since December 2006.

Wolves v Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool are expected to register another victory but Wolves will not be pushovers, as the West Midlands side have developed a reputation of being the Premier League giant killers. Nuno Espirito Santo's side did the league double over Manchester City this season but Liverpool could still have too much in their locker for Wolves.

The Reds have kept 7 consecutive clean sheets on the trot since Joe Gomez's return to the starting XI and the game could be a low scoring affair once again, as Jurgen Klopp's side have tightened things up at the back in recent weeks.

Wolves v Liverpool Bettings Tips

Sadio Mane has scored in his last two games against Wolves and the Senegalese international could be amongst the goals once again. The West Midlands side haven't been as good as they'd like to be in front of their own fans this season and have the 11th best home record domestically this season.

Liverpool will look to race to a fast start to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign and with Fabinho and Joel Matip back in contention, the away side should register yet another victory.

Tip 1 - Result: Liverpool win

Advertisement

Tip 2 - Both teams score: Yes

Tip 3 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Over 2.5