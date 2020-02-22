Wolves v Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips - 23rd Feb 2020

Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Wolves entertain Norwich City at the Molineux as they aim to continue their push for a spot in Europe this season, whereas the Canaries are looking increasingly likely to return to the Championship after spending a solitary season in the Premier League.

Wolves v Norwich City Preview

Norwich City take on Wolves in the Premier League, as their hopes of remaining in the top flight are diminishing with each passing week. Daniel Farke's side look primed for relegation unless something dramatic were to happen between now and the end of the season, as they find themselves rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings.

Wolves, on the other hand, could leapfrog Manchester United with a victory and boost their chances of securing European football for the second season running, as they've impressed once again this time around.

Wolves v Norwich City Head to Head

Wolves are looking to complete the league double over Norwich City for the first time since the 2005-06 season. The West Midlands outfit won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Carrow Road in December 2019.

4 of the last 10 games involving Wolves in all competitions have seen more than 2.5 goals being scored. In the same period, 5 of Norwich's games have yielded more than 2.5 goals being scored.

No team has scored fewer goals in the Premier League (24) than Norwich City this season. Additionally, only Aston Villa (50) have conceded more league goals than the Canaries this season (48).

Farke's side have collected just 6 points in 13 away games this season, winning fewer league games in their travels than any other side in the division (1).

Wolves have drawn 12 out of 26 league games this season, only Arsenal have shared the spoils more often this season (13). Additionally, the West Midlands outfit have lost 7 of their last 13 games against the Premier League's bottom side (W4 D2 L7).

Wolves v Norwich City Prediction

Norwich City gave Liverpool a run for their money last weekend, as the Reds required a late srtike from substitude Sadio Mane to secure a 1-0 victory. However, they've struggled away from home this season and Nuno Espirito Santo's side are expected to record a victory, as they aim to climb up the table and look for a spot in Europe next season.

Wolves haven't been great at home this season but they should have enough in their locker to get a positive result against the side rooted to the bottom of the league standings.

Wolves v Norwich Betting Tips

Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore have been Wolves' primary attacking threats this season and the duo could be at it once again this time around, as they look to inflict more misery on the Canaries.

Tip 1 - Result: Wolves

Tip 2 - Raul Jimenez to score anytime: Yes

Tip 3 - Over/under 2.5 goals: Over