Wolves vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips - 7th March 2020

Star striker Raul Jimenez is in fine form

An in-form Wolverhampton Wanderers side prepare to host a struggling Brighton & Hove Albion as Premier League action returns to the Molineux.

Wolves vs Brighton & Hove Albion Preview

With two Premier League victories and two draws before that, Wolves are in fine form as they sit 6th in the league, level on points with Manchester United but separated by a +5 goal difference. Their last league game saw them come back from a deficit and deliver a statement with an impressive win against Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur in North London. Along with qualification for the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League, the giant-killers are also in the hunt for a European spot on the table.

They will be looking to pile more misery on 15th-placed Brighton & Hove Albion, who currently sit on 28 points from 28 games so far. The Seagulls have won just 6 games this season and lost exactly double the number of games (12) having drawn the remaining 10 games. Graham Potter's men have won just two league games since December, those being a win away at Arsenal and one at home to a struggling Bournemouth.

Wolves vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-head

Molineux has often proved to be a difficult place to go to and Wolves have lost just 3 league games at this venue, making it the 9th best home record. Their opponents, meanwhile, ranked 16th for their miserable record away from the AMEX Stadium, having lost eight games out of 14 and conceding a staggering 25 goals.

Both these sides met for the first time in the Premier League era only in October 2018, and their 3 games so far have ended either in a draw or a Brighton win. Wolves are yet to beat the Seagulls in this regard. Only one game out of the three saw over 2.5 goals scored.

Brighton have neither won nor registered a clean sheet in each of their last five league fixtures, losing two and drawing three. Wolves, on the other hand, have won two, drawn two, and lost one game in their last five, with the loss coming at the hands of Liverpool. They've kept clean sheets in three of those games

Wolves have won their last two league games by an aggregate score of 6-2, which is the same number of goals they had scored in their last seven fixtures. Brighton have scored just two league goals in their last three.

Wolves vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

With momentum on their side and Nuno Espirito Santo blessed with what is practically a fully fit squad at his disposal, Wolves will be looking to make an instant impact with a win at their home stadium. Their capability and credentials for a finish in a European spot appear to keep getting better and better with every game and Brighton, whose struggles on the road are there for everyone to see, could very easily get trapped and torn apart at the Molineux. Despite a draw being on the cards as Brighton have shown that they could fight back on their day with the dramatic 3-3 draw with West Ham, the home side are the favourites going into the fixture.

Wolves vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Considering Brighton's struggles in front of goal and poor away form, they could be overwhelmed by a resolute Wolves side on their own turf. Brighton have scored just two league goals in three games and that pales in comparison to Wolves' goalscoring form. With Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez both in fine touch, expect a routine home win for Nuno Santo's men.

Tip 1 - Result: Wolves or Draw

Tip 2 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Under

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No