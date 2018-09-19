3 Reasons that ensured Mohun Bagan’s CFL title success

Mohun Bagan ended their eight-year curse and clinched Calcutta Football League for the 30th time

The green and maroon club last won the popular domestic league way back in 2009-2010, what was their third successive title.

With the help of legends like Jose Ramirez Barreto and Chidi Edeh, they were superior to their rivals.

But what transpired in the next few years was unthinkable for a reputed club like Mohun Bagan. Unable to get success, the club changed coaches frequently, which in turn affected their results.

Not only in the I-League, but they have also fumbled in CFL. The infighting within the club created more pressure from outside.

Fans were depressed and sometimes vented their anger. Arch rivals East Bengal maintained their supremacy in the domestic league by winning it eight-successive times.

Things started to change from 2015. Under the tutelage of Sanjoy Sen, Mohun Bagan won their maiden I-League title quite fashionably. It created an uproar as Mohun Bagan was the first club from Kolkata to won the trophy since it was re-christened as ‘I-League’. Immediately from fans to officials, from coach to footballers --- everyone turned their attention towards Calcutta Football League.

East Bengal by then won the title for fifth successive time and was on the verge of breaking their own record of six successive CFL titles. In a desperate bid to stop this, Sanjoy made CFL his priority.

They were unable to do so as the red and golds pipped their arch-rivals by one point to lift the title. The next year was disastrous for the green and maroons as they were docked three points for not fielding a U-23 player against Tollygunge Agragami. They finished their campaign on the third position with 18 points and East Bengal broke their own record and won the title for a seventh-straight time.

It was so near yet so far for Mohun Bagan last year. They were on their path of breaking East Bengal’s domination.

The title-deciding moment came down to Kolkata Derby. Mohun Bagan was leading 2-1 at a point of time before a Mahmood Al-Amnah penalty restored parity for East Bengal.

The game finished 2-2 and by virtue of a better goal difference, East Bengal went home with their eighth successive CFL title.

This year was different. With their eyes set firmly on CFL, Mohun Bagan have made no mistake all throughout and despite a draw with East Bengal, they secured CFL with a match in their hand. There are a few reasons behind their success and we will look at them in this article.

#1 Sankarlal’s mastermind

Sankarlal Chakroborty was handed the responsibility of coaching in Mohun Bagan’s title-winning I-League campaign in 2015.

After head coach Karim Bencharifa was sacked, assistant coach Sankarlal was made the interim head of the green and maroon side. His role was only for four months before the club appointed Sanjoy as the head coach.

With his vast experience and tactical mind, Sanjoy helped Mohun Bagan to win the elusive I-League title and became a fan favourite overnight. Behind the success, it was hard to deny the role played by Sankarlal. Sanjoy was also happy with his deputy’s role and decided to continue him as his assistant.

Sankarlal’s footballing career came to a premature end. He broke his shin-bone after a clash with Chima Okorie. But his love and passion for football was undeniable. He is not a hard taskmaster.

That would be evident when you see him joking with the players. His cool and calm approach made things easier.

So when Sanjoy resigned midway in last year’s disastrous I-League campaign, officials didn’t split their hair before appointing Sankarlal as his successor. And the rest is history.

But Sankarlal’s main job now is to keep the team intact and win another I-League.

