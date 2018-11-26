3 Reasons why Chennaiyin FC lost 3-1 to Jamshedpur FC

Chennaiyin FC succumbed to yet another loss in the ISL this season [Image: ISL]

Chennaiyin FC failed to build on their 4-2 win at Pune City, as they succumbed to a 3-1 loss against Jamshedpur on Sunday night at JRD Tata Sports Complex.

Chennai named an unchanged line-up from the Pune game, whereas Jamshedpur coach Cesar Ferrando brought on Tamil Nadu’s Michael Soosairaj, a player Chennai was linked with last summer, for Jerry Mawihmingthanga.

The loss leaves the Marina Machans needing a miracle to climb to the top half of the Indian Super League standings, as they now sit 10 points behind fifth-placed Mumbai City. Jamshedpur, meanwhile, now sit third, two points behind table-toppers Goa, but have played at least one game more than any other team in the competition.

The Jamshedpur coach said after the game they deserved to win the game despite making mistakes, while John Gregory, his Chennai counterpart, felt Jamshedpur’s scoring two quick goals, one via a debatable penalty, meant they couldn’t come back into the game.

Here are three reasons why Chennaiyin FC lost.

#3 Disconnect between midfield and attack

Jeje Lalpekhlua has not scored even a single goal this season [Image: ISL]

When a predominantly defensive midfielder, Thoi Singh at three goals, tops the goal-scoring chart at a club, you know the strikers aren’t doing an excellent job. Jeje Lalpekhlua has been rather unimpressive this season, failing to find the net even once in four starts and four appearances off the bench. Carlos Salom, the only other centre-forward, has scored a solitary goal in 413 minutes.

Against Jamshedpur, in particular, the 27-year-old Indian international looked isolated, receiving little support from the midfield even though Raphael Augusto, Chennai’s key midfielder, had a decent outing yet again. The Chennai coach needs to address the disconnect between the Chennai midfield and attack, especially with the AFC Asian Cup tournament looming.

1 / 3 NEXT