5 current MLS players that European teams should target this season

Pranav Byakod FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 231 // 18 Aug 2018, 08:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrating a goal with his LA Galaxy teammates

The MLS has long been seen as the most exciting club football tournament outside the European continent. With legends such as David Beckham, Kaka, Steven Gerrard and Andrea Pirlo gracing Americans with their presence, the league has gone on to reach new heights.

Household names such as former Manchester United strikers Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney are currently plying their trade in the MLS, while lots of talented youngsters are playing in the United States with the ambition of moving to European football one day. Without further ado, let's take a look at 5 current MLS prospects who could poise European leagues with their style of football.

1 / 6 NEXT