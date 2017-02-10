I-League 2017: 5 most memorable Kolkata derbies

A look into the matches which have defined this cult rivalry.

@AgentOfAnarchy9 by Abhranil Roy Top 5 / Top 10 10 Feb 2017, 14:55 IST

Though largely unsuccessful, Do Dong-Hyun scripted his name into East Bengal folklore with a brilliant brace

Derbies are easily one of the most attractive things about football – the rivalry, the jeering, the animosity, the histrionics, the chanting and above all, the passion. This fiery cocktail usually ends up firing up all those who do not even watch the game on a regular basis.

India is no different to this, and here we have the “Kolkata Derby” which exerts a similar effect. The two warring factions viz. East Bengal and Mohun Bagan – are clubs who are not only steeped in history but also are the most decorated outfits in the land. Between them, they share seven national league titles (NFL and I-League combine) and 26 Federation Cups.

The fanaticism that these two generate has led to even FIFA recognising the derby as one of the most iconic games in the world.

This season, East Bengal top the I-League table while Mohun Bagan are close on their heels in the second place. As such, the derby has not only gained even more significance but could well play a critical role in deciding who lifts the coveted title in May. With the Bengal clubs set to lock horns this Sunday, let’s take a walk down memory lane and visit the 5 games that have caused an indelible impact on the history of this particular match:

#1 East Bengal 4-0 Mohun Bagan, September 2015

It is not very often that a match between these two is completely dominated by one side, but that is exactly how it turned out when they locked horns at a Calcutta Football League game in 2015 at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

In front of a packed house, the mighty Mariners fell to a somewhat unfancied Red and Gold brigade, as a brace from cult hero Do Dong-Hyun sealed the fate of the match. Wild celebrations followed in the streets right after it, and boosted by the margin, East Bengal went on to clinch the league title that season.